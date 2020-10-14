“We are excited for Ronnie that his request for a waiver to play this season was approved, and we look forward to having him compete starting this weekend,” Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a statement.
The addition of Walker to the active roster adds depth to a depleted group of running backs. The Cavaliers (1-2) have used just two regular running backs, junior Wayne Taulapapa and senior transfer Shane Simpson, over the first three games.
Sophomore Perris Jones is the only other running back to have carried the ball this season, doing so just two times.
Walker appeared in 22 games in two seasons (2018, 2019) with the Hoosiers. He finished his career at Indiana with 221 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries and caught 12 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.
During his freshman season, Walker (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) gained 141 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was a 30-yard run against then-No. 18 Penn State.
Walker is a native of Hopewell, Va., approximately 100 miles southeast of Charlottesville. At Hopewell High, Walker was a two-time all-state selection and led the school to the 2017 state championship.
He also qualified for regionals in the 100 meters and shot put as a member of the track and field team.