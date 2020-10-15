Jensen joins a small number of women in executive positions for NFL teams and is the first SVP hire for Wright, who in August became the NFL’s first Black team president.
A Buffalo native, Jensen graduated from the Washington College of Law at American University, where she was captain of its swim team.
Washington also announced Thursday that Sean DeBarbieri will assume the role of director of football communications. Previously the team’s director of communications, DeBarbieri will report directly to Coach Ron Rivera and handle public relations for its football operations. A Rutgers University graduate, DeBarbieri first joined the NFL as a public relations intern for the New York Giants, from 2016-17. After a season with the Los Angeles Rams as a public relations assistant, he was hired by Washington as a media services coordinator in 2018.