“The total game day environment is something you can’t replicate,” said Cross, who is beginning his sophomore season after starting five games as a freshman. “It’s a fun environment. It’s a hostile environment wherever you go, so those are some things that playing as a freshman you get to experience. When you get out there second year, third year — it’s not a shock to you. You just go out there and go play.”

In the first season under Coach Michael Locksley, the Terps’ defense struggled, giving up more offensive yards per game (449.2) in the Big Ten. Maryland allowed 34.7 points per game, only ahead of Rutgers, and endured several blowouts against the conference’s best teams.

“We're a hungry defense,” said junior defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers, who also described the unit as smarter and more mature this season. “We have a lot to prove.”

Nine defensive players who started at least half of Maryland’s games last year did not return for 2020. Safety Antoine Brooks Jr. and linebacker Keandre Jones, a transfer from Ohio State, graduated, leaving a leadership void. The entire starting defensive line will be replaced after Keiron Howard and Brett Kulka graduated and Oluwaseun Oluwatimi opted out of the season.

But the Terps added several transfers who are poised to offer significant contributions. A couple other experienced players, senior safety Antwaine Richardson and redshirt sophomore linebacker Durell Nchami, are healthy after missing last season with injuries.

After the team’s first scrimmage, Locksley said, “I saw an increase in team speed, our guys’ ability to get to the ball, whether it’s in the secondary, our second-level players, our linebackers, as well as the fundamentals up front.”

While the Terps’ offensive staff remained constant heading into this year, Locksley shuffled his defensive coaches a bit. Brian Williams, previously the outside linebackers coach, leads the defensive line. Maryland promoted Brawley Evans, formerly an analyst on the staff, to coach outside linebackers. Locksley hired George Helow as Maryland’s special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

Last season, Maryland recorded only 21 sacks, and Locksley said this week, “the college game is all about disrupting the quarterback.” He hopes some tweaks to the scheme will lead to improvements, along with the return of Nchami and the addition of N.C. State transfer linebacker Joseph Boletepeli.

The Terps have numerous holes to fill from last year, but the players stepping in now have meaningful experience. Every position group, Cross said, is more experienced, and that’s what gives him confidence that this season will be better than the last.

“To me, that’s what building a program is all about,” Locksley said, referencing players such as Cross and others who contributed as true freshmen. “It’s about each and every player developing during the course of their time here. … Though they’re young, these guys have got some tools in their tool box from the experience they gained, going through a tough first year last year.”

Here’s where each position group stands, including returning players who started at least half of Maryland’s games last season:

Defensive line

Returning starters: none

In replacing all three starting defensive linemen, the Terps will rely on newcomers and the development of returners. Mosiah Nasili-Kit and Ami Finau, who have joined the line as junior college transfers, “have really added depth, as well as size, and the physicality has really helped us,” Locksley said. Players such as Rogers and redshirt freshman Anthony Booker Jr. have improved through this offseason. Even though he only started once last season, senior Sam Okuayinonu returns as a veteran member of the position group.

Linebackers

Returning starters: Shaq Smith, Ayinde Eley

With the returns of Smith, Eley and Nchami, as well as Chance Campbell, who played 10 games last season, the linebacking unit is the defense’s deepest group. Smith, a transfer from Clemson, played outside linebacker for the Terps last season, but this year, he’ll move to inside linebacker, his more natural position. Maryland added Boletepeli, the transfer with immediate eligibility, who should contribute to the pass rush. Ruben Hyppolite II, an outside linebacker and one of the top recruits in Maryland’s 2020 class, could also earn significant playing time as a true freshman.

Defensive backs

Returning starters: Deonte Banks, Jordan Mosley

The defensive backs group last season was young and inexperienced, but now Cross, Banks and cornerback Lavonte Gater will enter their sophomore seasons with familiarity of the system and poised to improve. Mosley, a junior who also brings experience to this group, started seven games last season but was ultimately passed on the depth chart by Cross. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett, a junior college transfer, has impressed the staff, and Richardson returns as a fifth-year senior. In 2018, Richardson started 10 games at safety.

Special teams

Returning starters: punters Colton Spangler and Anthony Pecorella, kicker Joseph Petrino, long snapper James Rosenberry

