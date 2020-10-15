From there, reliever Cristian Javier worked two scoreless innings, walked the leadoff man in the ninth and was spelled by Ryan Pressly. He danced around Willy Adames’s RBI double off the wall and glued the tying run to third. That’s how the Astros edged a team that had been chugging straight past them.

Now we’ll see if the formula is repeatable.

“I’m not ready to go home, nobody’s ready to go home,” Baker said. “We’re ready to go to Dallas.”

No one had questioned José Altuve’s bat. In fact, in the first inning of three of the four games here, Altuve clocked a solo homer to nudge Houston ahead. The latest came on another high fastball, 100 mph at the letters, that Altuve took out to left. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow muttered into his glove once he walked off the mound. The Astros had a hint of traction. But unlike in Games 1, 2 and 3, there was more where that came from.

Pan right back to Altuve. He’d spent most of this week on the wrong side of mistakes. A throwing error revved the Rays in a 4-2 win to put them up 2-0. Another throwing error led to Tampa Bay’s five-run inning in a 5-2 victory Tuesday. Reporters asked Baker about the yips. Baker, a baseball lifer, couldn’t say whether Altuve had them. He just knew that, for the Astros to recover, they needed the defense to tighten. They needed their star second baseman to play like one.

And he did. To build on that first-inning homer, Altuve ripped an RBI double to right in the third.

“I didn’t have a choice,” Altuve said of putting mistakes behind him to thrive in Game 3. “It was today or go home and I didn’t want to go home. I turned the page pretty quick.”

The Astros had pushed ahead by two runs. Greinke was cruising through the Rays. Everything was clicking until, in the breezy distance, a bullhorn went off.

The initial sound was a siren, like someone pulled the fire alarm in a nearby building. But it was meant to signal the start of a midgame message. A man with a megaphone had a few things to say. First, with his voice cutting through fake crowd noise, he introduced the Astros’ cheating scandal. He mentioned them illegally stealing signs in 2017 and 2018. He told them, if they were even listening, that “the baseball community has not forgotten your transgressions.” Then he went down the list.

“José Altuve … you are a cheater, shame on you.”

“Carlos Correa … you are a cheater, shame on you.”

“Josh Reddick … you are a cheater, shame on you.”

Back on the field, where each muffled charge was audible, Greinke yielded a single to Rays outfielder Austin Meadows. Megaphone Man thanked his audience and retired for the night. And on cue, as if spurred by a gust of karma, Randy Arozarena lined a score-knotting homer to left.

But Springer had an answer. By crushing his two-run shot, an inning after Arozarena tied it, Springer reclaimed the Astros’ all-time lead for postseason homers. His 19th came off a fastball that left Glasnow’s hand and reached 98 mph. It set up Baker and Greinke’s high-wire act in the next half.

“I’ve heard about them,” Baker said of watching Springer's homer reach the third deck of the old Western Metal Supply Co. building in left. “And I’ve seen it on ESPN.”

Once the Rays hit back-to-back singles, the manager made his way to the mound. Pressly was warm and made it halfway down the steps out of Houston’s bullpen. Yet Baker stopped Pressly right there. After a short chat, he left in Greinke to face Arozarena as the go-ahead run. Greinke responded by striking him out on a borderline check swing.

That tallied two outs with two on. Ji-Man Choi then dribbled an infield single to load the bases. Greinke looked at Baker, figuring the 71-year-old would again emerge from the dugout. Greinke had not completed six innings since Sept. 8. He had not topped 90 pitches since. Baker, though, pushed him for one more batter, utility man Mike Brosseau.

“I usually don’t change my mind,” Baker said of what happened before Arozarena’s at-bat. Greinke never spoke and Baker, after leaving him in, says he muttered a prayer while retreating to the bench. “But I hadn’t had my mind really, really made up until I got out there and saw the look in Zack’s eyes and [catcher Martin Maldanado] was adamant about, you know, ‘He can get this guy.’ ”

“It’s nice having someone have confidence in me,” Greinke added when asked what he told Baker after the inning. “Since I‘ve been here, they haven’t seemed to have confidence in my ability. It was nice having that happen at an important time like that.”

