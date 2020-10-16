The Colts became the latest NFL team to deal with positive coronavirus tests. The Atlanta Falcons closed their facility Thursday after a single positive test result. The NFL postponed a number of games over the last two weekends because of an outbreak on the Tennessee Titans and positive test results for other teams.

The status of the Colts’ game scheduled for Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in Indianapolis was not immediately clear.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19,” the Colts said in a written statement. “The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.”

The Falcons are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Falcons closed their facility and worked remotely Thursday after a member of their coaching staff tested positive, according to a person familiar with the result. The NFL gave the team the option to reopen its facility Thursday afternoon but the Falcons decided to work remotely all day, a person close to the situation said.

“Not all cases are the same when we do have a single positive …. Every one of these cases is different,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon. “We have to judge the merits of what’s going on based on the totality of the information we have …. What we’re really trying to determine is: What do we think is the risk of ongoing transmission?”

The Falcons placed rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on their covid-19 reserve list Tuesday after he reportedly tested positive. The team practiced Wednesday.

The Carolina Panthers, who played the Falcons last Sunday, announced Wednesday they were operating under enhanced coronavirus protocols. The NFL developed those protocols for those teams with positive cases and those exposed to the virus. Sills said Thursday that about 10 teams have been subjected to the enhanced protocols to that point. He also said the league has seen no evidence thus far of on-field transmission of the virus.

The Titans beat the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night in a rescheduled game, their first game since Sept. 27 and the NFL’s first Tuesday game in 10 years. The Titans have had 24 members of the organization, including 13 players, test positive for the coronavirus since Sept. 24. Their facility was closed for 11 days.

