The Cavaliers (1-2), who face Wake Forest Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C., have been outscored 34-0 during the first quarter this season. They fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter of their most recent loss, 38-21 to North Carolina State in Charlottesville that dropped them to 10th place in the ACC.

“That’s atypical for teams I’ve coached, but we’re winning the second and fourth quarters,” Mendenhall said. “And so what’s happening, for whatever reason — and we started to address it last week in practice, that was kind of a theory, but it kept going — is we’re playing with more urgency and more focus once we’re behind.

“It can’t take us to be behind to play with that urgency and focus. Certainly we’re demonstrating the capability because we’re doing so in the second and fourth quarters. The biggest discrepancy is in quarter one.”

Mendenhall suggested transitioning to a new quarterback might be partly to blame for the first-quarter scoring issues. Brennan Armstrong, a left-handed sophomore, has started the first three games this season, taking over for record-setting Bryce Perkins.

Armstrong (6 for 9, 57 yards, two interceptions) exited the game for good against the Wolfpack in the second quarter with a concussion and is uncertain for this weekend, leaving Lindell Stone to work with the first team ahead of Virginia’s fifth meeting against the Demon Deacons (1-2) in 17 years.

Mendenhall declared Armstrong day-to-day while in the concussion protocol, adding he expects safety Joey Blount and wide receiver-kick returner Tavares Kelly Jr., both hurt against North Carolina State, to play.

Stone, a junior, completed 30 of 54 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns, all career single-game highs, in just his fifth appearance with the Cavaliers and the first that did not come in the fourth quarter. He also threw one interception that was run back 18 yards for a touchdown.

“Lindell did not have many practice reps at all with our offense,” Mendenhall said. “He was really working with our defense and helping us in that regard, and just that he came in and was effective and moved the football team, I was encouraged by that.”

It’s unclear how much Virginia’s game plan will be modified with Stone directing the offense. At 6 feet, 240 pounds, he’s better suited as a drop-back passer, according to Mendenhall, as compared to Armstrong, who has run well at times this season.

The Cavaliers threw 64 times against North Carolina State, by far their most pass attempts in a game this season, although Mendenhall attributed that in part to trying to erase a large deficit.

“A lot of what we saw of Lindell was situational,” Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae said. “Now that he’s our starting quarterback, we also believe there are things he does well, so we want to start there. We also believe there are things we can do running the football.”

The Cavaliers had permitted touchdown drives of 50 and 58 yards by the time Stone entered the game in relief of Armstrong, who absorbed a blow to the helmet from Wolfpack safety Tanner Ingle while sliding at the end of a run. Officials disqualified Ingle for targeting on the play.

While scoring first has been a point of emphasis this week for Virginia, it takes on additional importance given how that statistic has impacted the series against Wake Forest that dates from 1889.

Since 1982 over 26 games between the schools, the winner has scored first 19 times. The Cavaliers won 16 of those games when scoring first and have scored on their first possession 10 times against Wake Forest since 1987. Virginia won the first nine of those games in a row.

Virginia has lost three straight overall in the series, most recently in 2016, 27-20, on the road in the only game Mendenhall has coached against the Demon Deacons. The streak matches Wake Forest’s record for most consecutive wins against the Cavaliers.