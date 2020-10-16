Citing Maryland’s relatively stable rate of positive coronavirus tests, Hogan signed an executive order Friday that allows for up to 10 percent capacity at outdoor sports venues in the state.

In August, the Washington Football Team announced it would begin the season with no fans at FedEx Field because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the club said it would reevaluate the decision if circumstances improved.

“ … This decision was not an easy one, but after several discussions with federal, state and local officials — along with input from some of the nation’s foremost medical experts, based right here in the nation’s capital — we are confident that it is the right one,” owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement at the time. “We are working to find ways to make our fans’ presence felt in new and innovative ways for 2020 and can’t wait to welcome the community through the gates as soon as it’s safe.”

Hogan said last week on NBC Sports Washington’s podcast that he’s “in favor of safely trying to get some fans back in the stands” and that the Maryland Department of Health “is working very closely on that to try to work with the teams."

Washington took a first step toward allowing fans back into the stadium Sunday when it let roughly 200-300 friends and family members of players, coaches and staff members attend its game against the L.A. Rams.

Washington is on the road this week to play the Giants at MetLife Stadium, where spectators are prohibited for the entirety of the season. But it returns home for Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys and, following its bye, will host the Giants, in Week 9.

Maryland’s Department of Health reported Friday that the state has a 3.09 percent positivity rate of confirmed cases. Prince George’s County, home of FedEx Field, has the highest rate (5.19 percent) among the state’s 24 jurisdictions.