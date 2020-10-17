Time Time Game TV Noon Noon No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech ABC Noon Noon Pittsburgh at No. 13 Miami ACC Network Noon Noon No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina ESPN Noon Noon Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee SEC Network Noon Noon Navy at East Carolina ESPN2 Noon Noon Kansas at West Virginia Fox Noon Noon Texas State at South Alabama ESPNU Noon Noon Liberty at Syracuse MASN (in D.C. area) 1:30 1:30 Western Kentucky at UAB MASN2 (in D.C. area) 1:30 1:30 Army at Texas San Antonio CBS Sports Network 2:30 2:30 Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame NBC 3:30 3:30 Duke at North Carolina State MASN (in D.C. area) 3:30 3:30 Central Florida at Memphis ABC 3:30 3:30 Mississippi at Arkansas SEC Network 4 4 No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State ESPN 4 4 Virginia at Wake Forest ACC Network 4 4 Massachusetts at Georgia Southern ESPN2 5 5 North Texas at Middle Tennessee MASN2 (in D.C. area) 6 6 Marshall at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports Network 7:30 7:30 No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State ABC 8 8 No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama CBS 8 8 Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech ACC Network

The past three games between Central Florida and Memphis went as follows: a 56-41 Knights win in the 2018 American Athletic title game in which UCF came back from a 17-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Tigers 35-3 in the second half; a 31-30 Knights road win during the 2018 regular season in which they trailed by 16 late in the first half; and a 62-55 double-overtime UCF win in the 2017 AAC championship game, when the teams combined for 117 points — an FBS record for a conference title game — and 1,479 yards.

Memphis, which has lost 13 straight to UCF, has been one of the teams most affected by the pandemic, at least schedule-wise: The Tigers opened the season Sept. 5 with a win over Arkansas State, didn’t play again until their loss to SMU on Oct. 3 and then had another two weeks off until now. Central Florida is coming off a loss to Tulsa, so consider this something of an AAC elimination game. There are no divisions starting this year, and the two teams with the best conference records will play in the championship game. …

Texas A&M barely beat Vanderbilt, got throttled by Alabama but then stuck around long enough to upset Florida last weekend. Mississippi State stunned LSU in its first game as the defending national champion but then lost to Arkansas and was last seen putting up all of two points against Kentucky. So who the heck knows what’s going to happen when the Aggies visit the Bulldogs? In Mike Leach’s first 231 games as a head coach, his offense had failed to score a touchdown just six times — before last Saturday’s game made it seven out of 232. Six of Mississippi State’s final 11 drives ended with an interception, with Stanford transfer K.J. Costello throwing four of them before his benching. Costello shredded LSU for an SEC-record 623 passing yards in the opener but has thrown seven interceptions in the past two games. The Bulldogs’ defense, on the other hand, has been anything but a letdown: Mississippi State gave up only 157 yards to Kentucky. …

Testing positive has sent Saban into asymptomatic isolation, and he probably won’t be on the sideline Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Georgia. But even if he hadn’t tested positive, Saban might have needed some alone time after Alabama’s defensive performance last Saturday, when Mississippi reeled off 647 yards and 48 points.