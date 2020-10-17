The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, announced they were working remotely Saturday after receiving a positive test result by a practice squad player. The Jaguars said they plan to play Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in Jacksonville as scheduled.

The reopening of the Patriots’ facility and their test results were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. The Patriots worked remotely Friday after receiving one new positive test result.

The Patriots placed offensive lineman James Ferentz on its covid-19 reserve list. That list is utilized for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those found through contact tracing to have been exposed to the virus.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore participated in the Patriots’ practice Thursday after being activated from the covid-19 reserve list. Newton tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the result, and missed an Oct. 5 game at Kansas City. Gilmore confirmed two days after that game that he had tested positive.

The Patriots-Broncos game was postponed from last Sunday because of the Patriots’ positive tests. That necessitated a series of other schedule changes because the Broncos originally had been scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. NFL officials said this week they will consider adding an 18th week to the regular season but only if all games cannot be played in the current 17-week framework.

The Jaguars said they became aware Friday night of their positive test and, after it was confirmed, the player self-isolated while the team and the league conducted contact tracing. The Jaguars called the decision to work remotely Saturday “a precautionary measure.”

The NFL has allowed teams in some instances to play games after a single positive test if there is no evidence of widespread transmission of the virus. League officials have said the NFL has seen no evidence of on-field transmission of the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority,” the Jaguars said in a written statement Saturday morning. “We will continue to provide updates when they are available. We plan to play tomorrow’s game as scheduled.”

Barring further positive test results, Sunday’s NFL schedule could be unaffected by a number of coronavirus-related disruptions in recent days. The Indianapolis Colts reopened their facility Friday afternoon after it was closed that morning for four initially positive test results that, according to the team, came back negative upon retesting. The Colts are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Indianapolis.