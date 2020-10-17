And why not? They’re all going to the World Series.

To get there, to move within four wins of their first title, the Rays beat the Houston Astros, 4-2, in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. They paired two early homers with 5⅔ scoreless innings from Charlie Morton. Their bullpen held on. They used one night, just a sliver of this month-long run, to step out of their own way and dodge the grip of history.

By outlasting the Astros — by not collapsing beneath the weight of self-inflicted pressure — the Rays will not be the answer to a trivia question. A loss would have made them the second team in MLB history to blow a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series. The New York Yankees of 2004 would have been their company. That was possible because, after zooming ahead, the Rays’ bats shut off and their pitching wilted. It took three days to go from destined for the World Series to stumbling toward a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves.

But it never matters how you get there. It only matters that you do. And these Rays, built on arms and defense, managed just enough hits to edge the Astros. Their manager, Kevin Cash, had needled the offense as this week wore on. It needed someone aside from Randy Arozarena and Manuel Margot to step up. Yet in the end, as the stakes kept climbing, a mix of Arozarena and Mike Zunino was the fix.

They couldn’t act alone. Morton, for one, was used to having a season on his shoulders. He threw five scoreless to win Game 7 of the ALCS for the Astros in 2017. He notched the last 12 outs of their title-clinching win that fall. He then switched sides, signing with the Rays and, last year, led them past the Oakland Athletics in a do-or-die wild-card game. Cash called him Tampa Bay’s “been there, done that” guy. And so Morton went out and did that again.

He has still never trailed in an elimination game. Arozarena was just the latest to give him a critical lead. In the bottom of the first, two batters after Lance McCullers Jr. plunked Margot, Arozarena cracked a low sinker over the right-center fence. The homer was his eighth of the playoffs, breaking the rookie record set by Evan Longoria in 2008, the last time Tampa Bay won the pennant. Arozarena responded by watching the ball, yelling at his bench, tossing his bat so quickly — as if it were stinging his hands — that his helmet tipped off and crashed into the dirt. Then he rounded the bases without it. Then, an inning later, Zunino stretched the advantage to 3-0 with a solo shot to left.

Then, as if his arm were timed to thrive in October, Morton kept on shoving.

Once there was separation, the Rays could start counting outs. Arozarena’s homer left 24 to record. Zunino’s left 21. Morton, a 36-year-old righty, completed three dominant innings on 30 pitches. McCullers, by contrast, needed the same number to get through the first. At the end of the fifth, Morton had retired 13 straight batters and 15 of the 16 he had faced. His fastball velocity was a tick up. His curve looked like a physics project.

But the sixth brought trouble and a choice. Morton retired 14 in a row before walking Martín Maldonado with one out. He had men on the corners once José Altuve tapped a two-out infield single. Michael Brantley dug in as the tying run. In the fifth inning of Game 6, in a similar jam, Cash hooked starter Blake Snell for Diego Castillo. Snell, a former Cy Young winner, was at 82 pitches. Castillo let two inherited runners score, then two more to bury the Rays and extend the series. The move blew up in Cash’s face.

Now, in the heat of an even bigger contest, Morton was much sharper than Snell. He was at just 66 pitches. But Cash stuck with the logic that led the Rays to this point: Use fresh, high-leverage relievers in the pivotal moments. Forget about pitch counts and convention. Let Nick Anderson, one of the team’s most reliable relievers, handle Brantley with their fate on the line.

And it worked. Anderson induced a soft grounder to second. Zunino plated Ji-Man Choi with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half, bumping the lead to 4-0. Nine outs remained — the Rays could then count with their fingers — and soon Anderson escaped a seventh-inning jam with a routine double play. He was relieved by Peter Fairbanks, who yielded a two-run single to Carlos Correa with two outs in the eighth. Then Fairbanks struck out Alex Bregman, ending the threat, and the outs soon wound to zero.

The win didn’t erase issues raised by three consecutive losses here. The Rays could use a lot more out of batters not named Randy Arozarena, the ALCS MVP. Starter Tyler Glasnow has another level in him. The World Series, the next and final test of their season, will be hard to win if offense is only an occasional complement to defense and stingy arms.