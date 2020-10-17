At stake are Lomachenko’s World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization titles and Lopez’s International Boxing Federation belt.
What to know about Vasiliy Lomachenko
Vasiliy Lomachenko has earned industry-wide acclaim as the most technically skilled boxer of his generation after an amateur career comprising close to 400 fights. The Ukrainian southpaw, 32, won his first major belt in just his third professional bout, collecting a majority decision against Capitol Heights’s Gary Russell Jr. to secure the World Boxing Organization featherweight title.
Lomanchenko won two of his previous three fights via unanimous decision, the first of those against Jose Pedraza in 2018. It marked the first time Lomanchenko had gone the distance since his final match of 2014, leaving some analysts to wonder if his age and prolific amateur résumé had combined to erode his skills slightly.
How to watch Lomachenko vs. Lopez
Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Lomachenko vs. Lopez tonight.
When: 10 p.m. Eastern time.
Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Watch: TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN app.