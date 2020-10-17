At stake are Lomachenko’s World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization titles and Lopez’s International Boxing Federation belt.
Edgar Berlanga wins via first-round TKO
Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (15-0) extended his first-round knockout streak to 15 in a row, defeating Lanell Bellows when referee Robert Hoyle stopped the fight at 1:19. It was the first time Bellows (20-6-3, 13 KOs) had a fight stopped in his career.
What to know about Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez, 23, is coming off one of the more striking performances of his brief career with a knockout of Richard Commey to win the International Boxing Federation title. A straight right sent Commey crumpling to the mat in the second round, and referee David Fields stopped the fight at 1:13 with Lopez continuing to punish his virtually defenseless opponent.
The Brooklyn-born knockout artist known for flashy post-fight celebrations had won five consecutive matches by knockout, including two in the first round, before a unanimous decision last year against Masayoshi Nakatani at MGM National Harbor led to changes in his training camp routine as well as his diet.
What to know about Vasiliy Lomachenko
Vasiliy Lomachenko has earned industry-wide acclaim as the most technically skilled boxer of his generation after an amateur career comprising close to 400 fights. The Ukrainian southpaw, 32, won his first major belt in just his third professional bout, collecting a majority decision against Capitol Heights’s Gary Russell Jr. to secure the World Boxing Organization featherweight title.
Lomanchenko won two of his previous three fights via unanimous decision, the first of those against Jose Pedraza in 2018. It marked the first time Lomanchenko had gone the distance since his final match of 2014, leaving some analysts to wonder if his age and prolific amateur résumé had combined to erode his skills slightly.
How to watch Lomachenko vs. Lopez
Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Lomachenko vs. Lopez tonight.
When: 10 p.m. Eastern time.
Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Watch: TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN app.