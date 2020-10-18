Not that they actually will face off.

“I think fans should enjoy what they get to watch because there are some guys who people have watched for 15-plus, 20-plus years at the position who are some of the best to ever play it,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s good that we just enjoy it for what it is, have respect and admiration for the way that we have played over this time and enjoy where we’re at in our careers now.”

Coronavirus rescheduling note: Two games are set for Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to visit the Buffalo Bills at 5 p.m. Eastern time (Fox and NFL Network), and the Arizona Cardinals will visit the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

1 p.m. games

Browns-Steelers might be the best of the early fare. The Browns, 4-1 for the first time since Bill Belichick was their coach in 1994, have averaged 37.5 points in a 4-0 run that began after their 38-6 loss to Baltimore to open the season. Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. are proving each week that they can throw as well as catch passes, and D’Ernest Johnson has stepped up with running back Nick Chubb injured. For a change, Baker Mayfield says the Browns are learning from winning, not losing. “We can get better after a win,” he said. “Just the mind-set of trying to be just a bunch of big, hairy American winning machines is important.”

Aside from the usual Steelers suspects such as Ben Roethlisberger, the Browns will face rookie Chase Claypool, a star in Week 5 against Philadelphia. The 11th wide receiver chosen in the 2020 draft, the former Notre Dame player scored on a two-yard run and receptions of 35, 32 and five yards as the Steelers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

This is the teams’ second meeting since the Browns’ Myles Garrett swung a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s head in November, resulting in an indefinite suspension that ended in February. Don’t ask Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin about that, though. “We’re not looking for that low-hanging fruit or that reality TV story line,” he told “The Pat McAfee Show.” But the Browns are using it as motivation. “This one’s for Myles. This one’s for Cleveland Browns fans. This one’s for a lot of things,” running back Kareem Hunt said. ...

The Broncos made their irritation known when their schedule was upended by the Patriots’ positive novel coronavirus tests, but now they will play a New England team that may have been helped by the delay. The Patriots are set to have Cam Newton back rather than going with Brian Hoyer, who was ineffective in a 26-10 loss at Kansas City on Oct. 5 after Newton tested positive. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019, has been cleared to return as well. ...

The Ravens have limited opponents to 15.2 points per game, the fewest in the NFL. Eleven players have a sack, including rookie linebacker Patrick Queen, who last week against Cincinnati had nine tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries, the second of which he returned 53 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles have their own breakout performer, though a less expected one: Wide receiver Travis Fulgham, a former standout at Broad Run High and a walk-on at Old Dominion who was cut last year by Green Bay and Detroit, caught 10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 38-29 loss to Pittsburgh. That followed his Week 4 performance, when he scored the winning touchdown against San Francisco on “Sunday Night Football.” ...

The Colts have the NFL’s second-stingiest defense at 17.6 points allowed per game. That bodes poorly for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is getting pounded. He has taken the most sacks in the league — 22 in just five games.

Late afternoon games

Brady is entering the Buccaneers’ big game against Rodgers and the Packers after an embarrassing senior moment last week against Chicago in which he appeared to be unaware that it was fourth down, a lapse that cost his team a potential victory. The undefeated Packers, dinged by injuries, arrive after having a bye week to heal. Brady and Rodgers have squared off only twice as starters in the regular season, with the Packers winning in 2014 and the Patriots in 2018.

Sunday night