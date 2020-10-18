Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore return for the Patriots
Two important members of the Patriots will return this week.
Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the defensive player of the year in 2019, will face the Broncos after recovering from the coronavirus.
For Newton, the game against Denver gives him a chance to try, again, to beat the Broncos, against whom he is 0-3 as a starter (all with the Panthers). The worst of those losses was a memorable one, coming as he was battered and hit repeatedly in Super Bowl 50.
Newton has posted the worst completion (51.8) and sack (12.5) percentage in his career (among teams he has faced at least three times) against Denver.
But he’s playing for the Patriots now and is healthy again, leading New England to a 2-1 record in the post-Tom Brady era. He’s completed 68 percent of his passes for 714 yards and two touchdowns. He has 35 carries for 149 yards and four TDs, too, giving the team a different dimension at QB.
Newton seems pretty excited about his return.
Myles Garrett hopes ugly incident is behind him as he prepares for the Steelers
Myles Garrett says he plans to try his best to move on Sunday from the ugly incident that resulted in his suspension last season.
Last November, the Browns’ defensive end struck Mason Rudolph, the Steelers’ quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger out for the season, on the head with his helmet during an ugly brawl near the end of the game, won by the Browns. Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur, something Rudolph denied, and Garrett was suspended indefinitely, a punishment that was lifted in February.
For the first time since that night, the teams will play at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger, and not Rudolph, is at quarterback but Garrett said he was open to clearing things up with Rudolph.
“If it were to happen, I’d be fine with it,” Garrett said in September (via Cleveland.com). “Not just fine, but I wouldn’t mind it and I’d be happy to make it happen if there were a way. “I’m not even sure if he’d want to do that, but I wouldn’t have a problem sitting down with him and just not talking about the incident, just talking man to man, how we move forward, and just being better men and football players and not letting something like that happen again.”
All 12 Sunday NFL games are on after no new positive test results
All 12 NFL games scheduled for Sunday are to be played after there were no new positive test results for the novel coronavirus returned in the latest round of daily leaguewide testing.
The testing results and the NFL’s final decision to play all of Sunday’s games as scheduled were confirmed by a person familiar with the league’s planning.
The all-clear came after several days of coronavirus-related disruptions affecting a variety of NFL teams. The league rescheduled a series of games the previous two weekends and teams continued to experience issues in recent days.