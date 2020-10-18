Myles Garrett says he plans to try his best to move on Sunday from the ugly incident that resulted in his suspension last season.

Last November, the Browns’ defensive end struck Mason Rudolph, the Steelers’ quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger out for the season, on the head with his helmet during an ugly brawl near the end of the game, won by the Browns. Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur, something Rudolph denied, and Garrett was suspended indefinitely, a punishment that was lifted in February.

For the first time since that night, the teams will play at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger, and not Rudolph, is at quarterback but Garrett said he was open to clearing things up with Rudolph.