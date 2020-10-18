The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on ESPN; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: The 49ers are the defending NFC champions, but they are in last place in the NFC West and this has the feel of being a significant game for them, even in mid-October. They have lost two straight games and have a record of 2-3. The Rams are off to a 4-1 start to the season and are chasing the first-place Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has 7.5 sacks through five games and perhaps is the early-season front-runner for NFL defensive player of the year.
October 18, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
Niners take early lead with Deebo Samuel touchdown

By Mark Maske

The Niners have the early lead over the Rams, thanks to an opening-drive touchdown forged on the running skills of wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He scored the touchdown from six yards away on what technically was a catch of a pass by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who flipped the ball forward to Samuel on what amounted to an end-around.

Samuel also had a 35-yard catch and run on a play on which Rams defenders seemed to believe that Samuel was down by contact. But his knee never touched the turf and he kept running. (49ers 7, Rams 0, 11:39 left in the first quarter)

October 18, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
What to watch for during Sunday night’s Rams-49ers matchup

By Mark Maske

The 49ers are the defending NFC champions, but they have endured early-season injuries and struggles. They’re in last place in the NFC West and this has the feel of being a significant game for them, even in mid-October, when they face the Rams on “Sunday Night Football” in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Niners have lost two straight games and have a record of 2-3. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is to make a second straight start for the 49ers after returning from an ankle injury. He failed to finish last Sunday’s 43-17 loss at home to the Miami Dolphins, throwing two interceptions and being benched in favor of C.J. Beathard for what Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested at the time was at least in part for Garoppolo’s protection.

The Rams are off to a 4-1 start to the season and are chasing the first-place Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has 7.5 sacks through five games and perhaps is the early-season front-runner for NFL defensive player of the year. Quarterback Jared Goff has played well with eight touchdown passes, three interceptions and a passer rating of 108.8.