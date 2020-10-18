Tagovailoa, 22, said his parents “usually never miss my games,” but they were not able to be there Sunday, at a facility where the Dolphins are limiting attendance to under 13,000 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. So he did the next best thing to continue a postgame ritual with his family.

“It was a very special moment for me,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “I couldn’t remember where we ended our drive at, so I tried to sit close to where we ended our drive. … I usually talk to my parents after the game.”

AD

The drive in question ended at Miami’s 26-yard line, where the Dolphins let the clock run out in a 24-0 victory. More importantly, the drive began with Tagovailoa entering the game to get his initial snaps as a professional.

AD

Among those cheering wildly in the stadium was Miami’s starting quarterback, 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick. He watched his understudy complete his first two NFL passes, the second of which produced a first down that essentially ended the contest.

It was a moment 11 months in the making, after Tagovailoa suffered what appeared to be a career-threatening injury while playing for Alabama. During a November 2019 game against Mississippi State, he was carted off the field with a dislocated hip and a posterior wall fracture.

AD

Tagovailoa quickly underwent surgery, then took months to rehabilitate. In the meantime, he was passed by LSU’s Joe Burrow as the college quarterback destined to go No. 1 in the NFL draft. Tagovailoa had been the subject of that kind of acclaim since he ended his freshman season by throwing a national championship-winning pass for the Crimson Tide, but he entered the 2020 draft as something of a gamble for quarterback-needy teams.

The Dolphins were happy to take that gamble once Tagovailoa fell to the fifth pick, and with the savvy Fitzpatrick on their roster, they felt no urgency to rush the youngster into action. Still, Miami Coach Brian Flores raised some eyebrows, not to mention questions about Tagovailoa’s readiness to face NFL defenders, when he declined last week to insert the quarterback into the closing stages of a Dolphins blowout of the San Francisco 49ers.

AD

“I don’t know what we really get out of that, in my opinion,” Flores said last week. “If [Tagovailoa] gets a couple of snaps in a game, I’m not sure — we’re running the ball the whole time. If we want to give it to him and let him hand the ball off, I guess maybe that will make some people happy, but I just don’t see any real point in that.”

AD

Flores had been more specific about his concerns the week before, when he told reporters, “Look, the honest thing from me is if he was my kid and he had a serious injury like that, I wouldn’t want his coach to be in a rush to throw him in there because of media pressure or anything like that.”

However, Flores added at the time that Tagovailoa had “checked all the boxes from a medical standpoint.”

There is still the box to be checked of seeing the quarterback get back up right away after taking a big hit. He showed Sunday, though, that he can complete passes against an NFL secondary, or at least the secondary of the hapless, 0-6 Jets.

Tagovailoa also became the first left-handed quarterback to complete an NFL pass since the Dallas Cowboys’ Kellen Moore did so in Week 17 of the 2015 season (per ESPN). Tagovailoa told reporters that it was “awesome” to hear the cheers as he trotted onto the field.

AD

AD

“But to just be out there with my teammates, being my first time, and getting the support and love from them, I think that was super awesome,” Tagovailoa said. He went on to praise Fitzpatrick for having “no animosity” about ceding some playing time and for being “supportive that entire time.”

“Good drive, bad drive, [Fitzpatrick] comes to the sideline and just talks through his process with why he did some things,” Tagovailoa continued. “I’m very fortunate to have a mentor like him who is just very encouraging on the field, and then this guy is like … he’s just very personable off the field as well. I could say a lot about him but just won’t have enough time.”

Fitzpatrick also used the word “awesome” to describe the scene when Tagovailoa entered the game.

AD

“There’s obviously a lot of excitement around him,” Fitzpatrick said, “and he’s worked really hard. It was fun to see him get in there and complete a few passes.”

AD

As long as Fitzpatrick is playing well and Miami is hovering around the playoff race, he is likely to keep his starting job. In other words, the Dolphins would probably like nothing more than the luxury of limiting Tagovailoa to cameo appearances for the rest of the season.

Regardless of how things turn out, Tagovailoa will always cherish this first appearance on an NFL field, and thanks to his impromptu return to the field, his parents could share in the moment, too.