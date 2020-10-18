TV: Fox
Radio: 630, 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3, 105.9 FM
Line: Giants -3
Pregame reading: Washington’s offensive line could receive a boost
Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
- Week 6 preview: Rookie offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles is expected to make his debut
- The NFC East is wide open, and Washington is ready to take a shot at it
- A closer look at the leg brace that allows Alex Smith to play football
- Ron Rivera was hired as a straight shooter, but his message has been hard to follow
- FedEx Field is unlikely to allow fans despite governor’s order allowing 10 percent capacity
- Ex-Washington cheerleaders shaken by lewd videos: ‘I don’t think they viewed us as people’
What to watch for when Washington visits the Giants
The last time Washington and the Giants squared off, in Week 16 of last season, Washington’s 41-35 overtime loss helped clinch the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which the team used to select pass rusher Chase Young. With Washington 1-4 and New York 0-5 through five weeks, the NFC East foes are once again in the running for a top draft position, but thanks to the Eagles’ and Cowboys’ struggles, they’re also still very much alive in the division race.
Washington begins its stretch of three straight games against NFC East opponents with Kyle Allen back at quarterback. Allen started last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in place of the demoted Dwayne Haskins, but he injured his non-throwing arm shortly before halftime and was replaced by Alex Smith.
After Allen and Smith were sacked a combined eight times, Washington is expected to receive some reinforcements along the offensive line. Right guard Brandon Scherff was activated off injured reserve after missing the last three games with a knee injury, while rookie Saahdiq Charles, a fourth-round pick out of LSU who has been sidelined with a calf injury, is expected to make his debut at left guard.
The Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2 and signed veteran Devonta Freeman to replace him. Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown five interceptions and his only two touchdown passes came in Week 1. Look for Jones to target Evan Engram often, as Washington’s linebackers have struggled to defend tight ends.
Sunday’s matchup could be a defensive struggle, as Washington and New York rank 30th and 31st, respectively, in points per game.