What to know about the 2020 World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros on Saturday night to wrap up an unusual American League Championship Series that was staged at a neutral site in San Diego.

They will face the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know going into the World Series.

When is the World Series?

The World Series is scheduled to begin Tuesday, with a potential Game 7 on Oct. 28. There are scheduled off-days after Games 2 and 5.

How can I watch the World Series?

Fox will televise the series. The entire schedule can be found below.

Where will the World Series be played?

The American League and National League champions will meet at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. Just as MLB did for the National League Championship Series, it will allow 11,500 fans into the stadium for each game of the World Series; 10,550 tickets are available for seating at Globe Life Field and an additional 950 tickets available for suites.

Texas is in Phase 3 of its reopening, which allows for open-air venues to seat up to 50 percent capacity. The league has implemented protocols for fans in attendance. Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when they are eating or drinking, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available around the ballpark. Tickets will be sold in pods of four; those pods, which cannot be broken apart for separate sale, will be distanced six feet apart.

mlb playoff bracket (The Washington Post)

Which teams are playing in the World Series?

The Tampa Bay Rays won Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night to move on to the World Series. After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round and rallying to beat the rival New York Yankees in the division series, the Rays beat the Houston Astros in the ALCS to win their first American League pennant since 2008.

The National League Championship Series is ongoing. The Atlanta Braves will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 on Sunday night. Game time is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

What should we know about the teams?

The Rays have long known for their ingenuity and innovation with one of baseball’s lowest payrolls. Even with a rash of injuries leading into October, and even during stretches in which their bats sputtered, Tampa Bay’s pitching depth — “I have a whole damn stable of pitchers that throw 98 miles an hour,” Rays Manager Kevin Cash said this year — helped carry the Rays to postseason series wins over the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

Atlanta led the majors in OPS in 2020, but it was the Braves’ own dominant pitching that led to shutouts in four of their first five postseason games, leading to sweeps over the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins and a spot in the NLCS for the first time since 2001. Atlanta has not won the World Series since 1995.

Freddie Freeman celebrates after scoring a run in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dodgers possess one of baseball’s most powerful lineups, packed with all-stars and an MVP candidate in Mookie Betts. Dodgers President Andrew Friedman had once helped rebuild the Rays into a perennial winner as a young general manager in Tampa Bay; he has followed suit in Los Angeles, which would have to go through his former club in order to win its first World Series in 32 years.

What are the new rules?

The higher-seeded team — not necessarily the team with the best record — will have last at-bats in Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, in Games 6 and 7. If both pennant winners have the same seed, the team with the higher winning percentage during the regular season would be considered the top-seeded “home” team.

Several new rules introduced in 2020 will remain during the postseason — including the universal designated hitter and the three-batter minimum for pitchers. But the regular season rule that put a runner on second base to begin each extra inning will not be in effect during the postseason.

Why is it called the World Series?

The first modern World Series took place in 1903 in a best-of-nine series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Americans. The name can be traced back even before that, to 1884, when the Providence Grays of the National League beat the New York Metropolitan Club of the American Association in what was originally called “The Championship of the United States.” The Grays were later celebrated as “World Champions” by several newspapers, and academics claim that the title “World Series” later underscored the game’s global significance and was established as a marketing tactic to attract fans to the ballparks.

Who has won the most World Series?

The New York Yankees have won 27 World Series titles, and have appeared in the Fall Classic a record 40 times. The St. Louis Cardinals are second all-time with 11 World Series championships, followed by the Boston Red Sox with nine.

World Series schedule

Best-of-seven; Arlington, Tex.

Oct. 20

Game 1, Fox, 8:09 p.m.

Oct. 21

Game 2, Fox, 8:08 p.m.

Oct. 23

Game 3, Fox, 8:08 p.m.

Oct. 24

Game 4, Fox, 8:08 p.m.

Oct. 25

Game 5, Fox, 8:08 p.m. — if necessary

Oct. 27

Game 6, Fox 8:08 p.m. — if necessary

Oct. 28

Game 7, Fox, 8:09 p.m. — if necessary