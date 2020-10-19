The outcome, however, is perfectly fine for NFL viewers. They’ll get to see the Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday evening in Buffalo. That rescheduled game, to be televised nationally by Fox and the NFL Network beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern time, is the first half of an unplanned Monday doubleheader that culminates with the regularly scheduled game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

The Bills-Chiefs game is an intriguing matchup of teams with identical 4-1 records. Each is coming off its first loss.

The Chiefs were upset at home by the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, eight days ago. There’s no cause for alarm yet for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs. The Chiefs, after all, had won 13 straight games prior to the defeat to the Raiders, including last season’s AFC playoffs and Super Bowl. This way, the Chiefs needn’t deal with the demands of chasing a perfect season as they try for a Super Bowl repeat.

But a second straight loss? That would be another matter entirely. And the Bills are more than capable of making it happen.

The Bills started the season 4-0 but lost at Tennessee, 42-16, on Tuesday night. That was the NFL’s first Tuesday game in 10 years and only its second in 74 years. It was necessitated because of the coronavirus outbreak on the Titans. So the Bills, instead of playing the Titans on a Sunday and the Chiefs last Thursday night, as originally scheduled, faced the Titans last Tuesday and now play the Chiefs on Monday.

It makes for two prime-time games for the Bills instead of one. But they’ll need to give a far better performance Monday than they did against the Titans. Quarterback Josh Allen, after making great strides as a passer in the season’s early stages, reverted to his previous inconsistencies with two interceptions against Tennessee. He can’t have such gaffes Monday if he and the Bills are going to keep pace with Mahomes and the champs.

