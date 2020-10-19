Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Monday night in a rescheduled Thursday Night Football game. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 5 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network; stream on Amazon Prime Video.
  • What to watch for: This is an intriguing matchup of teams with identical 4-1 records who are coming off their first losses. The Chiefs were upset at home by the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, but there’s no cause for alarm yet for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs, who had won 13 straight games before the defeat. The Bills, meanwhile, started the season 4-0 before losing at Tennessee, 42-16, on Tuesday night. Quarterback Josh Allen showed big improvement as a passer in the season’s early stages, but threw two interceptions against the Titans.
October 19, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
What to watch for during Monday night’s Chiefs-Bills matchup

By Mark Maske

The Buffalo Bills can be forgiven if they no longer can keep track of which day it is, amid the NFL’s schedule juggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Bills just had a Sunday game played on a Tuesday, and now they’ll have a Thursday game played on a Monday.

The outcome, however, is perfectly fine for NFL viewers. They’ll get to see the Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday evening in Buffalo. That rescheduled game, to be televised nationally by Fox and the NFL Network beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern time, is the first half of an unplanned Monday doubleheader that culminates with the regularly scheduled game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

The Bills-Chiefs game is an intriguing matchup of teams with identical 4-1 records. Each is coming off its first loss. The Chiefs were upset at home by the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, eight days ago. There’s no cause for alarm yet for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs. The Chiefs, after all, had won 13 straight games before the defeat to the Raiders, including last season’s AFC playoffs and Super Bowl.

But a second straight loss? That would be another matter entirely. And the Bills are more than capable of making it happen.

The Bills started the season 4-0 but lost at Tennessee, 42-16, on Tuesday night. Quarterback Josh Allen, after making great strides as a passer in the season’s early stages, reverted to his previous inconsistencies with two interceptions against the Titans. He can’t have such gaffes Monday if he and the Bills are going to keep pace with Mahomes and the champs.