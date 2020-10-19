Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Monday night in a rescheduled Thursday Night Football game. Follow along for live updates during the game.

  • What to watch for: This is an intriguing matchup of teams with identical 4-1 records who are coming off their first losses. The Chiefs were upset at home by the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, but there’s no cause for alarm yet for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs, who had won 13 straight games before the defeat. The Bills, meanwhile, started the season 4-0 before losing at Tennessee, 42-16, on Tuesday night. Quarterback Josh Allen showed big improvement as a passer in the season’s early stages, but threw two interceptions against the Titans.
Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, part 2, gives Chiefs another lead

By Mark Maske

The Bills can’t cover Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce when it matters. He caught his second touchdown pass of the evening from Patrick Mahomes, this one covering 12 yards. Mahomes dropped in a perfectly placed pass, and Kelce made the grab and got his feet in bounds in the back left corner of the end zone.

That came after a touchdown run by rookie tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire was nullified by a holding penalty. Kicker Harrison Butker missed the extra point wide right. (Chiefs 13, Bills 10, 4:56 left in the second quarter)

Josh Allen’s touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs puts Bills back ahead

By Mark Maske

The Bills moved back in front on a four-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who made a nice catch along the sideline on a low throw. Diggs victimized Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward for the touchdown after drawing a pass interference penalty on Ward to give the Bills a first down on a third-and-10 deep incompletion. Allen had a 13-yard run on the drive. (Bills 10, Chiefs 7, 11:22 left in the second quarter)

Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce touchdown gives Chiefs the lead

By Mark Maske

The Chiefs got their offense revved up on their second drive as Patrick Mahomes threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce, who juggled the wet football a bit but managed to hold on for the catch and get into the end zone.

Rookie tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a 31-yard run on the drive and Mahomes connected with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for 22 yards. (Chiefs 7, Bills 3, 3:05 left in the first quarter)

Bills move in front with field goal

By Mark Maske

The Bills have the lead after a 48-yard field goal by rookie Tyler Bass on their second possession. Josh Allen is off to a two-for-nine passing start and missed wide-open running back Devin Singletary with a third-and-seven throw to set up the kick.

Allen did get a first down, perhaps aided by a generous spot of the football, with a third-and-nine scramble earlier on the drive. He also had an 11-yard completion to wide receiver Cole Beasley. That came after the officials picked up a flag — on which the Chiefs apparently were going to be called for defensive pass interference in the end zone — on a deep incompletion. (Bills 3, Chiefs 0, 5:42 left in the first quarter)

Tough conditions for the passing games

By Mark Maske

It’s a rainy evening in Buffalo and it looks like the conditions will be tough for both offenses and quarterbacks. The Bills punted after three incompletions thrown by Josh Allen on the game’s opening possession. On the last of those throws, the ball bounced off the intended receiver’s face mask. Patrick Mahomes missed on two of his first three throws as the Chiefs reached midfield on their opening possession before the drive stalled and they punted. (Chiefs 0, Bills 0, 10:09 left in the first quarter)

What to watch for during Monday night’s Chiefs-Bills matchup

By Mark Maske

The Buffalo Bills can be forgiven if they no longer can keep track of which day it is, amid the NFL’s schedule juggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Bills just had a Sunday game played on a Tuesday, and now they’ll have a Thursday game played on a Monday.

The outcome, however, is perfectly fine for NFL viewers. They’ll get to see the Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday evening in Buffalo. That rescheduled game, to be televised nationally by Fox and the NFL Network beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern time, is the first half of an unplanned Monday doubleheader that culminates with the regularly scheduled game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

The Bills-Chiefs game is an intriguing matchup of teams with identical 4-1 records. Each is coming off its first loss. The Chiefs were upset at home by the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, eight days ago. There’s no cause for alarm yet for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs. The Chiefs, after all, had won 13 straight games before the defeat to the Raiders, including last season’s AFC playoffs and Super Bowl.

But a second straight loss? That would be another matter entirely. And the Bills are more than capable of making it happen.

The Bills started the season 4-0 but lost at Tennessee, 42-16, on Tuesday night. Quarterback Josh Allen, after making great strides as a passer in the season’s early stages, reverted to his previous inconsistencies with two interceptions against the Titans. He can’t have such gaffes Monday if he and the Bills are going to keep pace with Mahomes and the champs.