Bellinger’s blast in the seventh inning off Atlanta Braves reliever Chris Martin held up as the game-winner in a 4-3 Dodgers triumph that sent Los Angeles to a World Series matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. After rounding the bases — following a slow stroll away from home plate as he admired the arc of the ball he crushed to deep right field — Bellinger leaped with teammate Enrique “Kiké” Hernández for a midair forearm bash.

By the time Bellinger reached the dugout a few steps later, he was wincing and grabbing his right arm. He quickly disappeared down a hallway behind the dugout at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex., but the 2019 NL MVP returned to the field in the eighth to finish the game and celebrate a pennant.

“I hit Kiké’s shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out, so I had to go back in the training room,” Bellinger said after the game. “They popped it back in, and I was ready to play some defense. It kind of hurt. I’m going to maybe use my left arm [in the future]. I’ve never dislocated that one.”

Bellinger, who throws with his left arm and bats from the left side of the plate, dislocated his right shoulder in each of the previous two seasons. The 2018 injury prompted the Dodgers to play him more in the outfield than at first base, but he was back at first in a 2019 game when he dived for a grounder and suffered an injury. Bellinger said at the time that his shoulder popped out on the play but he was able to pop it back in and stay in the game, adding, “I’m fine now.”

On Monday, Bellinger told reporters that his celebration with Hernández was “kind of a thing where you black out.”

“Obviously I wish I didn’t do it, but it was such a cool moment for me,” he added.

“Now he knows that he can get hurt celebrating with someone that’s much stronger than him,” Hernández quipped after the game.

The 2017 NL rookie of the year and a two-time all-star, Bellinger posted the lowest batting average (.239) and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.789) of his career this season, but those numbers have risen (.250, .911) during this postseason, and on Sunday he became just the second NL player with a home run in two postseason Game 7s, joining Del Crandall (per ESPN).

Next up for Bellinger is trying to help the Dodgers, who have made three of the past four World Series, win their first championship since 1988. Game 1 against the Rays is Tuesday, and Bellinger said Monday his shoulder is feeling “pretty good.”