Thomas and his colleagues made plans to install a Lakers jersey that Bryant had donated several years before his death at age 41, but they were delayed when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the museum to close. On Thursday afternoon, about a month after the museum reopened with enhanced safety protocols, Bryant’s jersey from Game 5 of the 2008 NBA Finals finally went up in the basketball room of the “Sports: Leveling the Playing Field” exhibit.

“You just began to notice that people were grieving and using the museum as this sort of place of commemoration, this place of memorialization of Kobe,” Thomas said in a phone interview. “One of the things we want to do is be responsive to our visitors and responsive to the moment. … What the Smithsonian does best is help people find context, and so we saw it as a great opportunity to do that.”

The Lakers lost the 2008 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics in six games, but Bryant scored 25 points in a 103-98 Los Angeles win in Game 5 while wearing the jersey that now hangs alongside the black and white “Equality” shoes LeBron James wore during a game in D.C. in 2017, Jerry Armstrong’s Texas Western warm-up jacket from the 1966 Final Four and other artifacts that tell the story of African American activism through sport.

With a $1 million donation, Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, were founding donors of the museum. About a week before it first opened to the public in September 2016, high-level donors were invited to D.C. for a preview. Thomas, a “big Kobe fan” who is originally from Los Angeles, had the pleasure of leading Bryant, who wore an all-black suit for the occasion, on a private tour as part of the reception.

“He just seemed really excited to be part of this project,” Thomas said. “We walked around the sports gallery and I was just talking to him about what we were trying to accomplish. … I also got an opportunity to share with him why I thought his career was very important and unique.”

Bryant’s success at the NBA level after becoming the first guard to make the jump from high school to the league, Thomas said, “was really transformative” and ushered in a new era of young stars. During Bryant’s visit, Thomas mentioned that the museum would be interested in acquiring a few of his personal items for its collection. A few months later, Bryant’s jersey, shorts and shoes from Game 5 of the 2008 NBA Finals arrived.

Since the museum opened, Thomas has led hundreds of professional athletes and teams on two-hour tours of the building’s exhibits focused on history, culture and community.

“For me, it’s invigorating, because my whole career has been about using the power and appeal of sports to get people to see themselves, to see our history, to see the world differently,” he said. “It’s really thinking about the larger context of sports. One of the things I’ve tried to do in the sports gallery is to not create a Hall of Fame, but to create a gallery that uses sports as an entry point to larger political and social and cultural history.”

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is open, with reduced capacity, Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but timed-entry passes are required. More information about Bryant’s jersey and the museum’s other artifacts is available here.