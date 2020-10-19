Emrick, the voice of professional hockey for a generation of American fans, announced his retirement Monday after 22 Stanley Cup finals, six Olympics and more than 3,750 games. He told the New York Post’s Phil Mushnick that the time simply was right.

“I hope I can handle retirement okay, especially since I’ve never done it before,” said Emrick, 74. “But I’ve just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created.

AD

AD

“Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right.

“Plus, I’ve now accumulated enough frequent-flier miles — to not go anywhere.”

Emrick grew up in farm-country Indiana, never played hockey and doesn’t know how to skate. A voice coach once told him he talked too much. Nevertheless, it’s nearly impossible to imagine a nationally televised hockey game without him providing the erudite, unforced narration, all those adjectives wielded with the precision of a surgeon.

With a nicknamed garnered from the doctorate in broadcast communications he earned in 1976 at Bowling Green, Emrick began covering the NHL in 1970 as a freelance Pittsburgh Penguins reporter for the Beaver County Times. His first broadcasting job was calling Bowling Green games in 1971 before he moved on to the minor league ranks and, eventually, the NHL. He was the play-by-play voice for three teams and the national voice for numerous networks.

AD

AD

“It has been a privilege and education on hockey’s biggest stage to have sat next to Doc for the last 14 years,” Eddie Olczyk, his NBC broadcast partner, said in a network statement. “I will miss his stories, his preparation, his play-by-play, his friendship, and our dinners on the road. But most of all, I will miss his trust. My family and I wish him, Joyce, the pups and horses lots of love down the road.”

Widely hailed as one of the nicest people in the business, Emrick is a member of at least seven Halls of Fame and had admirers in all corners.

“He’s just a very classy guy, got a wonderful voice, smooth to listen to,” former NHL winger Brendan Morrow said in 2015. “We can watch the hockey game without the volume and know what’s going on, but to hear his thoughts and his voice and the way he interprets it, it’s a lot of fun to listen to him.”

AD

AD

Emrick had been NBC’s lead hockey voice since 2005. He also worked for ESPN/ABC, CBS and Fox and at times called NFL and NCAA basketball games, though hockey always was the focus.

“You go to play,” he said of his profession in 2015. “You don’t go to work.”