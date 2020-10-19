The NFL and NFLPA completed their review of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the Titans, in which 24 members of the organization have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 24. The team’s training facility was closed for 11 days, and two games involving the Titans were rescheduled.

The review concluded there were issues with the Titans’ compliance with protocols requiring mask-wearing within the team facility, according to the person with knowledge of the findings. The review cites gatherings of individuals without masks in certain areas in the facility.

The review also concludes there was “insufficient communication” by the team to players about gatherings and workouts away from the team facility, according to the person familiar with the findings. Some Titans players reportedly gathered for off-site workouts while the team’s facility was closed during the outbreak.

The violations cited in the findings could form the basis for a fine of the team by the NFL. But the league has not made a decision about a fine, the person with knowledge of the case said.

The review said the Titans were fully cooperative and devoted extensive work and resources to preparing the team’s facility.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that the focus of the investigation was safety, not discipline. He previously had written in a memo to all NFL teams that any protocol violations resulting in adjustments to the schedule or affecting other teams could result in forfeits of games or the loss of draft picks.

Last week, the Titans faced the Bills in Nashville in the second NFL game in 74 years to be played on a Tuesday. The Titans are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in another rescheduled game.