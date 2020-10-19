“I don’t know when he’ll be released, nor do I ever know,” Mendenhall said regarding a timetable for Armstrong being cleared to play. “It’s something I never even come close to influencing. There’s way too much at stake, so I just wait, and whenever our training staff and medical community says they’re back, that’s great.”

Virginia (1-3) used three quarterbacks against the Demon Deacons on the way to losing 40-23, dropping its third consecutive game and falling to 12th place out of 15 teams in the ACC. The reigning Coastal Division champions next face 11th-ranked Miami (4-1, 3-1 ACC) Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lindell Stone, who began the season third on the depth chart, started for the first time in his career, completing 24 of 42 passes for 193 yards. The junior did not throw a touchdown while tossing two interceptions one week after personal single-game bests in yards (240), touchdowns (three), completions (30) and attempts (54).

Keytaon Thompson also played extensively but did not attempt a pass. The graduate transfer from Mississippi State ran 10 times for a team-high 71 yards, providing a change of pace from Stone, whose profile is much more in line with a traditional drop-back passer.

Iraken Armstead, a freshman, played as well, rushing six times for 46 yards and a touchdown and going 1-for-3 passing for nine yards.

“I thought it was really effective,” Stone said of playing three quarterbacks. “The offensive coaches put together a really good plan for this weekend, and we were really efficient, and I thought Keytaon and Ira, they played really, really well. They competed really hard, and they were really efficient. The plan was great.”

The additions of Thompson and Armstead at quarterback sparked the rushing attack, which amassed 218 yards. Virginia had not run for more than 200 yards previously in an ACC game since Oct. 27, 2018, and this season has been limited in running back depth.

Mendenhall indicated if Armstrong is not available to play Saturday, Virginia could deploy the three-quarterback system again because of its unpredictable nature, especially if Thompson is recovered from a shoulder ailment that has been affecting his ability to throw comfortably.

“I thought we did a very strong job of rotating the different players we had, within drives and within the game, to use the skill sets that they have to move the football and keep the opponent off-balance,” Mendenhall said. “Yes, it was chaotic, but it was by design."

During his first four seasons, Mendenhall played just two quarterbacks regularly, Kurt Benkert and Bryce Perkins. Both contributed to the Cavaliers’ transformation by setting program records in their two years as the starter.

Armstrong took over for Perkins and leads Virginia with five passing touchdowns and 596 yards, completing 54 of 97 attempts (55.7 percent) with six interceptions, the most on the team. The left-hander had thrown two interceptions in the first half against North Carolina State before leaving the game.