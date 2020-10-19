Consider this. In Carolina, from 2011 to 2019, Rivera went for it on fourth down less than league average. Yet, when he went for it in score-neutral situations, he converted 78 percent of the time, the second-best rate in the NFL. In other words, Rivera picked his spots.

In the loss to the New York Giants, 20-19, Rivera made four important crunchtime decisions that illustrate this broader philosophy:

Fourth and one at the Giants 48-yard line, 11:58 left in the first quarter. No score. Washington goes for it.

Though Rivera didn’t address this decision after the game, he has often expressed confidence in his short-yardage unit. It almost always features running back Peyton Barber, whom the coach has called “a hammer,” and the gambles have mostly worked. Washington has attempted 10 fourth-down conversions this season, tied for third in the NFL, and converted seven of them.

In this case, the decision aligned with numbers from EdjSports, an analytical company that consults with NFL teams. Historically, teams facing fourth and one near midfield have converted about 70 percent of the time, and in a simulation of this specific game, the odds were similar. EdjSports uses predictive models to help teams anticipate in-game decisions, and any fourth down is particularly important because they have an outsize influence on win probability.

EdjSports “stress tests” each situation. For example, co-founder Frank Frigo said, even if Washington had the NFL’s worst rushing team and the Giants its best rushing defense, the model would still advise to go for it.

“We're on board with [this call],” Frigo said. “That one's pretty clear.”

On the field, Barber plowed up the middle and converted. This gave Washington a 3 percent boost in “Game-Winning Chance,” EdjSports’ metric.

Fourth and four at the Giants 40, 1:20 left in the second quarter. Washington trails, 13-3. Washington goes for it.

This was perhaps the second-most controversial decision Rivera made, behind only the final two-point conversion attempt. It was originally fourth and nine and Washington punted, but then the Giants incurred a running-into-the -kicker penalty, and Rivera accepted to make it fourth and four. The coach decided to go for it.

“We were capable of moving the ball,” Rivera explained. “I just felt that we had to score a touchdown to put ourselves in position to be competitive in the second half.”

In the model, the decision was a wash. The difference between his options were within fractions of a percent. In the charts EdjSports builds for NFL coaches, they color-code game situations for quick reference; green is “go,” red is “don’t go” and yellow is coach’s discretion. This decision was yellow.

“We always tell them we don’t want to be robots telling them what to do,” Frigo said.

Players said Rivera had told them repeatedly during the trip that they came here to win. This might seem like usual coach-speak, but for a struggling team, Rivera sees the message of wanting to win as integral to the culture change he’s preached.

When Kyle Allen found wide receiver Dontrelle Inman for the first down, Washington gained 7.3 percent in Game-Winning Chance — even before Washington went on to score a touchdown just before half.

Fourth and four at the Giants 10, 8:59 left in the fourth quarter. Washington trails, 13-10. Washington kicks a field goal to tie.

This decision was another yellow. If Rivera had gone for it, he could have increased his expected GWC, but he also would have assumed more risk. The coach went for it in a somewhat similar situation in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but this time, considering other factors — the longer distance, the road venue — he played it safe.

Yet the kick wasn’t a guarantee. Dustin Hopkins had missed his first attempt of the afternoon, a 47-yarder, wide right. But Rivera trusted Hopkins, who would make the 35-yarder, and bet his offense could go on another drive.

Two-point conversion attempt at the Giants 2, 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Washington trails, 20-19.

This was Rivera’s most controversial decision. But he and his players saw going for it as the only logical choice. Tight end Logan Thomas told his teammates before their final drive that they would go for it after they scored a touchdown, and later, in the locker room, Rivera reiterated that this assertiveness was part of his “philosophy.”

“The only way to learn to win is to play to win, and that’s what I want those guys to understand,” he said, adding, “We have to do certain things to win football games, and if taking a gamble is part of it, that’s what I’m doing.”

This time, the model recommended kicking the extra point. Washington would have 39 percent GWC if they kicked off tied and 62 percent if they did so leading by one — both percentages lower than they would have been had the Giants not had two timeouts and the chance to drive for their own score had they been tied or trailed — and the model suggested Washington would need to be a little more than 60 percent confident it could convert the two-point conversion to justify going for it, higher than the historical conversion rate of two-point conversions of 48 percent.

Frigo added, though, that but he believed Rivera’s decision was “not a huge error.” He said few coaches truly follow analytics, that their guts sometimes make statistically optimal decisions and get “it right for the wrong reasons.”

In the end, Frigo understood Rivera’s rationale. The coach said he went for it because he believes overtime favors the home team and because he’s trying to build something unquantifiable in his players. This decision might have been less than ideal in terms of winning Sunday, but to Rivera, it held real value.