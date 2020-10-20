About an hour before the game between Texas and Georgia, the two schools attempted to stage a photo shoot with Bevo XV and Uga X, Georgia’s bulldog mascot. But as the shoot was being set up, Bevo appeared to charge at Uga through a partition separating the two animals.

AD

AD

You can see Wagner kneeling to take the photo on the left side of the screen in the video below.

“He had kind of gone up and bumped the barricade a few times before,” Ricky Brennes, the Silver Spur alumni association executive director, told the Associated Press on the day of the incident. “He ran through the gate and into where Uga’s area was. It really was more just unfortunate timing and he wasn’t aware Georgia’s mascot was there. It had nothing to do with the dog.”

Wagner’s lawsuit claims “Bevo XV rammed his longhorns twice into Plaintiff’s back causing permanent injury to Plaintiff’s neck and back.” It also states, per the American-Statesman, that Bevo’s owners and handlers failed to take proper safety precautions, used faulty equipment, failed to post warnings of danger and intentionally exposed Bevo to Uga “knowing it would spook him.” Plus, Wagner claims the Bakers knew that Bevo’s handlers “were unfit or not competent, but still allowed them to handle Bevo XV and subsequently failed to supervise them.”

AD

AD

A request for comment from the Silver Spurs Alumni Association was not immediately returned. John Bianco, a spokesman for the Texas athletics department, said after the incident that “all established safety and security measures were in place for Bevo.” That includes having six handlers along with two halters and six chains.

Wagner, who no longer works for the newspaper, is seeking damages between $200,000 and $1 million. His injuries were shot by an Associated Press photographer after the incident.

“In the moment, I didn’t feel much of anything other than his one horn in my back, and the other one kinda sucker punched me in the face,” Wagner told SB Nation after the game.

AD

“I’m like: ‘Okay, I know what’s going on, I better get moving.’ I turned around for a split second and saw him coming and said, ‘Yeah, it’s time to get out.’ But I felt distinctly his two horns and that’s about all I can remember.”

AD

Wagner declined medical attention after the incident and shot the game for the American-Statesman, according to the SB Nation story.

“I thought maybe he just brushed his horns into me. I didn’t realize he came out as much as he did until I saw the actual video,” he said. “Once I saw that vantage point, I was like, ‘Oh crap, I really escaped a bad time. ' ”

Texas began the tradition of using a live Longhorn steer as its mascot in 1916, and there have been a number of incidents over the years (some of them perhaps apocryphal). Bevo II reportedly charged at an SMU cheerleader, who had to ward off the beast with his megaphone. Bevo III escaped from his enclosure and roamed freely on Texas’s campus for two days. Texas fans fondly remember the late Bevo XIV after he charged at Baylor’s players in 2005.

AD

AD

The use of live animals as mascots has been decried by animal rights activists. After the 2019 Sugar Bowl incident, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called on both Texas and Georgia to stop the practice.

“It’s indefensible to subject animals to the stress of being packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans,” Lisa Lange, PETA senior vice president, said in a statement sent to The Post. “It’s no surprise that a skittish steer would react to a perceived threat by charging, and PETA is calling on the University of Texas and the University of Georgia to learn from this dangerous incident, retire their live-animal mascots, and stick to the talented costumed mascots who can lead cheers, react to the crowd, and pump up the team.”