MLB is allowing a limited number of fans at Globe Life Field for the World Series.

About 11,500 seats (28 percent of capacity) were made available for each game at the retractable roof ballpark, which opened this season, with 10,550 of those in regular sections and 950 in suites sold in “pods” of four distanced six feet apart.

About an hour before Game 1, the cheapest pods of four tickets were going for less than $800 on the secondary market.

Some of the other seats will be occupied by cardboard cutouts. Here’s an interactive look at the $1.2 billion stadium.

It’s the first time in 76 years that the World Series will be held at one site. In 1944, the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Browns, who both played their home games at Sportsman’s Park, met in the Fall Classic. The 1921 and 1922 World Series between the New York Yankees and New York Giants were played in their entirety at the Polo Grounds.