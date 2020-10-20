The Dodgers rallied from a three-games-to-one deficit to defeat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series and advance to their third World Series in the past four years.
Los Angeles is seeking its first title since 1988.
For the Dodgers, Mookie Betts has changed the game
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several, complex reasons for believing this is the most complete of their eight consecutive division-champion playoff teams, the first seven of which ended with October defeats: their enviable starting pitching depth, the many recent dividends of their player-development machine, the maturing of core players such as Corey Seager, Walker Buehler and Cody Bellinger.
But the simplest reason is this: Those teams didn’t have Mookie Betts, and this one does.
“Mookie kind of separates himself, I think, with the consistency,” said left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers’ longtime ace. “The other things he can do on the baseball field if he happens to not be getting hits — that’s what separates him. There’s also a confidence there — just a really calming influence. Thankfully, he’s on our team.”
A limited number of fans will be in the stands tonight
MLB is allowing a limited number of fans at Globe Life Field for the World Series.
About 11,500 seats (28 percent of capacity) were made available for each game at the retractable roof ballpark, which opened this season, with 10,550 of those in regular sections and 950 in suites sold in “pods” of four distanced six feet apart.
About an hour before Game 1, the cheapest pods of four tickets were going for less than $800 on the secondary market.
Some of the other seats will be occupied by cardboard cutouts. Here’s an interactive look at the $1.2 billion stadium.
It’s the first time in 76 years that the World Series will be held at one site. In 1944, the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Browns, who both played their home games at Sportsman’s Park, met in the Fall Classic. The 1921 and 1922 World Series between the New York Yankees and New York Giants were played in their entirety at the Polo Grounds.
For Dodgers fans who can’t make the trip to Texas, the team is hosting a drive-in watch party at Dodger Stadium. The get-in price: $75 per car.
Randy Arozarena is leaving 'em speechless this postseason
Randy Arozarena, a 25-year-old Cuban outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays, has been the breakout star of the postseason.
“I don’t have any words that can describe what he’s done, what he’s meant to us this postseason,” Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said of Arozarena, who has lifted his team again and again.
Writes The Post’s Jesse Dougherty:
To date, on the doorstep of the World Series, Arozarena has the rookie record with seven postseason homers and counting. His 11 extra-base hits are a franchise record. He was named the ALCS MVP after bullying the Astros with four homers, a double and nine total hits in 28 at-bats. He’ll be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ biggest problem in a lineup that, to reach this title chance, fought inconsistency and had to scrap.Jesse Dougherty, The Washington Post
“Ever since I got traded over, it’s felt like a family,” Arozarena said through a team interpreter. “They welcomed me with open arms. They let me be myself. They let me have the freedom to be out there and be the player I want to be.”
What to watch for in Game 1 of the World Series
Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series, marking the 32-year-old lefty’s fifth career start on baseball’s biggest stage. “Obviously, it’s the biggest of no-brainers to have him start Game 1,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. “Something he’s done before just makes us feel that much better about it.”
Kershaw’s playoff struggles relative to his regular season dominance are well-documented. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner has a 4.31 ERA in 35 career postseason appearances, including a 4-5 record and a 5.86 ERA in 10 Game 1 starts and a 5.40 ERA in five World Series appearances. Kershaw has a great deal more experience than Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow, who has a 5.47 ERA in six playoff starts.
Glasnow must contend with a Dodgers lineup anchored by Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts that led the league in runs per game (5.81) during the 60-game regular season and has averaged 5.75 runs per game during the playoffs. American League Championship Series MVP Randy Arozarena has carried the Rays’ offense in October. The outfielder, who spent the first half of the season at Tampa Bay’s alternate training site before being called up on Aug. 30, has already set the MLB rookie record for homers in a single postseason with seven.