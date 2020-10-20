“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman, the Hall of Fame quarterback, mused.

Buck replied, “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work.”

“That stuff ain’t happenin’ with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket,” Aikman responded, “I’ll tell you that right now, partner.”

The comments were caught on a raw feed that wasn’t part of the main Fox broadcast.

Although it is not clear what Sunday’s flyover cost, The Washington Post reported in April that flying a squadron of fighter jets in such a matter costs at least $60,000 per hour. The practice came under criticism in the spring when the Pentagon conducted several flyovers by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and Air Force, “to thank first responders, essential personnel, and military service members as we collectively battle the spread of covid-19.”

Those flyovers came as medical personnel dealt with a shortage of personal protective equipment as they treated patients. A senior military official told The Post that the cost of those flights came from money already allocated in the Pentagon budget.

Military displays at sports events became more prominent after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. No sports league has more actively cultivated an association with patriotism and the military than the NFL. That came into larger focus when Colin Kaepernick and others took a knee during the pregame playing of the national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality, racism and social injustice. Although athletes never characterized the demonstrations as protests of the military, President Trump and others often falsely linked the two, raising a debate over the value of the pregame pageantry.

