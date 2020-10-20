“It was just excitement to get out there and see what plays [offensive coordinator Chan Gailey] would give me,” Tagovailoa said after the game.

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores had declined to insert Tagovailoa into the closing stages of Miami’s blowout win over the 49ers in Week 5, later saying: “I don’t know what we really get out of that, in my opinion. If [Tagovailoa] gets a couple of snaps in a game, I’m not sure — we’re running the ball the whole time. If we want to give it to him and let him hand the ball off, I guess maybe that will make some people happy, but I just don’t see any real point in that.”

The insertion of Tagovailoa into the starting lineup might have been expedited by NFL schedule changes: The Dolphins’ bye week was one of several moves in the wake of the postponement of the Patriots-Broncos game from Week 5 to Week 6.

Fitzpatrick ranks seventh in the NFL in the QBR statistic and has thrown 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 70.1 percent completion percentage ranks fifth in the league, and his understudy seemingly has a great appreciation for what the veteran has taught him.

“Fitz is just a wholesome person. The way he is out on the field is the same way he is off the field,” Tagovailoa told ESPN. “I don’t think there’s really a distinct change in who he is. I mean, what you see out there is really who Fitz is. He’s a coach. He’s a mentor on and off the field. But he’s also a very, very family-oriented person. Very loving. Very caring for guys. And he’s funny, too. He’s really funny.”