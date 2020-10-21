On Jan. 6, Laviolette and McCarthy were both fired by the Predators. Laviolette was hired by the Capitals in September.

“Kevin has had a tremendous impact on my coaching career, and I’m extremely excited to have him join our coaching staff in Washington,” Laviolette said in a statement. “Kevin is a high character individual who has an incredible amount of NHL experience and works relentlessly to make players better. We feel he will be a great addition to our team.”

In the American Hockey League, McCarthy compiled a record of 186-153-47-14 in five seasons as a head coach with the Hershey Bears (1989-90), the Springfield Falcons (1995-97) and the New Haven Beast (1997-99).

“Kevin has been with me now for it’s got to be 15 years,” Laviolette said back in September when asked about the potential of adding McCarthy to his staff. “I’ll never forget Jim Rutherford, I didn’t know Kevin at all when I took him on my staff. Jim Rutherford had asked me to work with the coaches in place until the end of the year. I had gotten hired in Carolina in December. And it’s not like I took my buddy to the bench and we were able to win a Cup in the first full year there. For me, it was then I realized how special he was as a coach and a person. The way he could teach and he had a real way about his personality where he could really be effective with the players. I think his track record speaks for itself."

In addition to bringing on his longtime coaching partner, Laviolette also retained Murray, Forsythe and Arniel. McCarthy replaced Reid Cashman, who was named head coach of the Dartmouth men’s hockey team back in June.

Forsythe, 44, is returning for his 15th season with the Capitals and his 12th season as an assistant coach. Forsythe will continue to work with the Capitals’ power play. Arniel, 58, is returning to the Capitals for his third season and will continue to work with the Capitals’ penalty kill.

Murray, 40, returns for his fourth season as the Capitals’ goaltending coach. Over the last three seasons, Capitals goaltenders have combined to record the third most wins (138) in the NHL.

“I’m pleased to have them return to our staff,” Laviolette said in a statement about Murray, Arniel and Forsythe. “They are all successful coaches, bring a significant amount of experience and recognize the attention to detail that creates the foundation for a successful team.”

In other coaching moves, the Seattle Kraken hired former Capitals assistant athletic trainer Mike Booi and video analyst Tim Ohashi.