The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1, 8-3, behind home runs from Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, and six dominant innings from Clayton Kershaw, who allowed one run on two hits while striking out eight.

The Dodgers chased Rays starter Tyler Glasnow with a four-run fifth inning, which featured two walks, three singles and three stolen bases. Tampa Bay will send Blake Snell to the mound looking to even the series in Game 2. Follow along for live updates.

Game 2 info
  • TV: Fox
  • First Pitch: 8:08 p.m. Eastern
  • Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.
  • Starting pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) vs. Blake Snell (Rays)
  • Series: Dodgers lead, 1-0