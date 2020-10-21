Blake Snell will make his fifth start of the 2020 postseason for Tampa Bay, and the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner will be looking for better results than his last outing in the American League Championship Series, when he lasted only four innings in a Game 6 loss. Snell walked four batters in that game, more than he did in any of his 11 starts during the regular season.

The Dodgers’ powerful lineup took advantage of six walks by Rays starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 1 and got home runs from Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts. That was more than enough run support for Clayton Kershaw, who left after six innings with an 8-1 lead and his only run allowed coming on a solo homer by Kevin Kiermaier.