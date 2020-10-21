The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1, 8-3, behind home runs from Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, and six dominant innings from Clayton Kershaw. Now Tampa Bay looks to even the series in Game 2.

Follow along for live updates.

Game 2 info
  • TV: Fox
  • First Pitch: 8:08 p.m. Eastern
  • Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.
  • Starting pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) vs. Blake Snell (Rays)
  • Series: Dodgers lead, 1-0
October 21, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
Dodgers go to the bullpen in the second inning, still trail 1-0

By Scott Allen

Manuel Margot walked to lead off the second inning, stole second and advanced to third on a deep flyout to center field by Joey Wendle. That was it for Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin, as Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts emerged from the dugout and summoned Dylan Floro from the bullpen to face Willy Adames. Against a drawn-in infield, Adames hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Corey Seager, who nailed Margot at home plate on a fielder’s choice. Adames was caught stealing to end the inning.

Gonsolin’s start was the shortest in a World Series since San Francisco’s Jake Peavy pitched 1 1/3 innings in Game 6 of the 2014 Fall Classic. Gonsolin’s brief appearance was by design, whereas Peavy gave up five runs to the Royals. The Dodgers used five pitchers in Game 7 of the NLCS. Expect them to use at least that many tonight.

October 21, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
Blake Snell strikes out two, retires the Dodgers in order in the first inning

By Scott Allen

Staked to a 1-0 lead, Blake Snell cruised in the first. He struck out Mookie Betts swinging on a slider to start the frame before Corey Seager hit a line drive to center field that Manuel Margot tracked down on the warning track. Snell then struck out Justin Turner looking on his 10th pitch of the inning to to retire the side.

October 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
Brandon Lowe homers for the Rays, giving Tampa Bay an early 1-0 lead

By Scott Allen

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin opened the top of the first inning by getting Austin Meadows to pop out to shortstop, after which the Fox broadcast team of Joe Buck and John Smoltz mentioned the right-handed pitcher’s well documented love of cats. Gonsolin doesn’t have the same affinity for giving up home runs, but that’s what he did to the Rays’ next hitter, former Maryland standout Brandon Lowe, who sent a 3-1 pitch over the left-center field fence to give Tampa Bay an early 1-0 lead. Gonsolin got out of the inning without allowing any further damage.

October 21, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT
Rays’ Game 2 lineup features five left-handed hitters

By Scott Allen

Both teams made changes to their lineups for Game 2. With right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the mound for the Dodgers, left-handed hitters Austin Meadows and Ji-Man Choi will get their first starts of the series for the Rays. Meadows will lead off and serve as Tampa Bay’s designated hitter, while Choi, who has two home runs this postseason, will bat cleanup and play first base. The Rays have five left-handers in their lineup.

Kiké Hernández will get the start at second base for the Dodgers against lefty Blake Snell, while Chris Taylor, who started at second base in Game 1, will move to left field in place of Joc Pederson. A.J. Pollock will DH for Los Angeles.

October 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
What to watch for in Game 2 of the World Series

By Scott Allen

Blake Snell will make his fifth start of the 2020 postseason for Tampa Bay, and the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner will be looking for better results than his last outing in the American League Championship Series, when he lasted only four innings in a Game 6 loss. Snell walked four batters in that game, more than he did in any of his 11 starts during the regular season.

The Dodgers’ powerful lineup took advantage of six walks by Rays starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 1 and got home runs from Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts. That was more than enough run support for Clayton Kershaw, who left after six innings with an 8-1 lead and his only run allowed coming on a solo homer by Kevin Kiermaier.

Los Angeles will start Tony Gonsolin in what figures to be a bullpen game for Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts in Game 2, with Walker Buehler lined up to start Game 3. The approach worked in Game 7 of the NLCS, with Gonsolin pitching the third and fourth innings in relief of Dustin May, who will be available to come out of the bullpen on Wednesday. The Rays’ 1-2-3 hitters combined to go 1 for 11 in Game 1. They’ll likely need to be better in Game 2 if Tampa Bay is to even the series.