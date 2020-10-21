Major League Baseball playoffs: What to read
The World Series is set. Here’s what you need to know.
World Series info and schedule | Scoreboard | The latest news
Game 2: Live updates Game 1 recap: Dodgers 8, Rays 3
The teams: It’s clear why the Dodgers love Mookie Betts. It’s a mystery why he was traded. | The Rays’ Randy Arozarena is the breakout star of the MLB playoffs | Cody Bellinger says he regrets NLCS celebration that dislocated his shoulder
Columns: As Clayton Kershaw tries to pitch his way to October glory, you just can’t look away | The World Series has framed my life. After 44 straight, I’m sitting this one out. | In baseball, stocking up on average players is a good way to be great
On the broadcasts: On-field interviews (and f-bombs) are now part of playoff baseball, and not everyone’s thrilled
From the regular season: What does baseball sound like during a pandemic? | Svrluga: Baseball has never been so lonelyShow More