James spent Tuesday night tweeting out his support for the local 11 during their Game 1 blowout of the Tampa Bay Rays.

James’s MLB fanhood has been extremely fluid over the years, starting in 2007 when the Ohio native, then playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, wore a New York Yankees hat while sitting behind home plate during and Indians-Yankees playoff series.

The fury was enough to reignite Lake Erie.

“LeBron James. King of Nothing. Fan of Yankees. Get Out of Town,” read a sign in suburban North Ridgeville.

But things seemed to change in 2016 when the Indians returned to the playoffs. James, now in his second stint with the Cavaliers, now was all about the Indians. Whether this was because the Yankees did not make the postseason that year remains a mystery, but the Akron native suddenly was an ardent supporter of the MLB team closest to his hometown. He even addressed the crowd before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Red Sox.

“Just like you guys all had our back for our championship run, we all have to rally together for their championship run tonight for Game 2,” James, who was coming off an NBA title with the Cavaliers and thus was back in their good graces after the whole Yankees thing, told the crowd. “Always believe, Cleveland! It’s always us against the world. Cleveland against the world! Let’s Go!”

To his credit, James offered a fairly reflective explanation of his shifting fanhood during an interview with Sports Illustrated after he was named the 2016 Sportsperson of the Year.

“Long way from the kid in the Yankees hat,” he said. “I still love seeing the Yankees play baseball. That was part of my childhood. But it’s different now. I think it takes a while to understand your purpose and who you are. When you find that out — and it happened for me in Miami, when I was by myself and had to be more independent — you realize, ‘This is what I’m supposed to do.’ I’m here to represent for Ohio but mostly for the youth that look up to me. When you find your calling, everything else is easier.”

Sadly, the Indians would not win their first World Series since 1947, losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. James had made a wager with former Miami Heat teammate and Chicago native Dwyane Wade and, well, a bet’s a bet: