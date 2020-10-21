The unanimous decision by the federation’s executive committee came after it surveyed 117 athletes and means that wrestlers cannot compete outside a national federation at world championships. USA Wrestling last skipped the competition in 2002, when it was held in Iran.
Two weeks ago, USA Wrestling’s national championships were held in Iowa, with Kyle Snyder and Adeline Gray scheduled to compete. Snyder pulled out because of an injury; Gray won and had planned to compete in Belgrade.
The world championships would have been compelling for Snyder, who in 2016 at 20 became the youngest American wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal. The competition would have given him a chance to avenge a rare finish somewhere other than the very top of the podium. Snyder won gold at the world championships in 2015 and 2017 but took silver in 2018 and bronze in 2019.
The U.S. Olympic Trials will be held in April at Penn State University, with the Tokyo Olympics set to begin in July.
No wrestling worlds had been scheduled for 2020 before the pandemic, which ended the practice of holding them in the fall after the Olympics for non-Olympic weight classes. But the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed and in July, United World Wrestling announced that there would be a December competition in Belgrade, if the pandemic allowed. It required eight of the world’s top 10 ranked teams to agree to participate along with a minimum of 70 percent of the participating countries from 2019.
Junior worlds recently were canceled, but Nedad Lalovic, the UWW president, said the group was “cautiously optimistic about wrestling’s return in December.”
Adam Kilgore contributed to this report.
More sports coverage from The Post: