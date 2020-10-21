It’s only the second game on this season’s schedule for Virginia, the winner of the most recently played NCAA national championship game in 2019. The Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech in overtime, 85-77, to claim the first NCAA tournament title in program history.
This past season’s NCAA tournament was canceled for the first time amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which had put virtually all sports in the United States on hold beginning in March.
The Cavaliers last played March 7, 2020, beating Louisville, 57-54, on senior day in the final game of the regular season at John Paul Jones Arena.
They subsequently were scheduled to face Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament four days later in Greensboro, N.C., before tournament organizers canceled the event, awarding the ACC title to Florida State, which finished first in the regular season.
Virginia also is scheduled to play Villanova Dec. 19 at Madison Square Garden this season. The Wildcats have won three national championships, including in 2018 and ’16.
