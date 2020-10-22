Bryant, who turns 32 on Nov. 4, played his first eight NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, who cut him in April 2018. Midway through the regular season that followed, Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles’ tendon during practice just two days later and hasn’t played since, though he has said he would like to resume his career.
Only the New York Jets have averaged fewer passing yards per game this season than the Ravens. Bryant led the NFL in receiving yards in 2012, in touchdown catches in 2014 and average yards per reception in 2016.
NFL teams are allowed to sign veteran players to their practice squads this year to give them more roster flexibility amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Previously, practice squad spots were reserved mainly for players with limited NFL experience.
The Bryant news landed soon after the Ravens announced Thursday they had acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft picks.