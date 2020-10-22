Daniel Jones and the New York Giants take on Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network; stream on Amazon Prime Video.
  • What to watch for: The Eagles, with a record of 1-4-1 entering the game, can move into a virtual tie with the first-place Dallas Cowboys, who are 2-4, with a win. The Giants, at 1-5 coming in, can get to within a half-game of the division lead with a victory.
October 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
By Mark Maske

A national audience will be subjected to the woes of the NFC East when the Eagles and Giants meet in Philadelphia on “Thursday Night Football” carried by Fox, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

The Eagles, with a record of 1-4-1 entering the game, can move into a virtual tie with the first-place Dallas Cowboys, who are 2-4, with a win. The Giants, at 1-5 coming in, can get to within a half-game of the division lead with a victory.

Someone has to win the division. And yes, that someone will host a first-round playoff game, probably against a wild-card team with a superior record. That scenario undoubtedly would produce renewed calls by some for the NFL to change its playoff format and take away the right of a division winner to automatically host a postseason game. But that idea never has gotten very far with the team owners, who like the concept of rewarding a team that wins its division.

The Eagles are on a two-game losing streak, although they came within a failed two-point conversion of tying the Baltimore Ravens late in the fourth quarter Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz has come under plenty of scrutiny for his inconsistent play. He has eight touchdown passes, nine interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 71.3. But he’s had little help from his injury-ravaged supporting cast. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson and right tackle Lane Johnson are expected to return to the lineup Thursday, but wideout Alshon Jeffery, tight end Zach Ertz and running back Miles Sanders are out.

The Giants beat the Washington Football Team for their first win of the season Sunday, after Washington Coach Ron Rivera opted for a go-ahead two-point conversion try in the game’s final minute and the attempt failed. Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled, throwing for three touchdown passes, six interceptions and an NFC-worst passer rating of 71.0. He did rush for 74 yards Sunday to boost a running game hindered by the loss of tailback Saquon Barkley to a season-ending torn ACL.