Daniel Jones and the New York Giants take on Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network; stream on Amazon Prime Video.
  • What to watch for: The Eagles, with a record of 1-4-1 entering the game, can move into a virtual tie with the first-place Dallas Cowboys, who are 2-4, with a win. The Giants, at 1-5 coming in, can get to within a half-game of the division lead with a victory.
  • Complete NFL schedule and results
October 22, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Wentz matches Jones with interception of his own

By Mark Maske

Carson Wentz threw his 10th interception of the season in response to Daniel Jones’s seventh interception of the season. Any wonder why these were the two lowest-rated passers in the NFC coming into the game? Wentz tried to make something out of nothing, and it didn’t work. He moved to his left to escape the pass rush, threw the ball up for grabs and had it intercepted in the end zone by the Giants’ James Bradberry. (Eagles 10, Giants 7 with 4:46 left in the 2nd quarter)

October 22, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Jones interception stalls Giants drive

By Mark Maske

Daniel Jones threw his seventh interception of the season. The Giants drove into Philadelphia territory. But on a third-and-seven play from the 47-yard line, Jones zipped a short pass to tight end Evan Engram. The ball deflected off Engram to safety Jalen Mills, who made the interception for the Eagles. (Eagles 10, Giants 7 with 10:02 left in the 2nd quarter)

October 22, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Eagles get field goal to move back in front

By Mark Maske

The Eagles retook the lead with a 31-yard field goal by kicker Jake Elliott. The Eagles held the ball for 13 plays and moved the New York 13-yard line but their drive stalled there on a couple of Carson Wentz incompletions. They’ve run 26 offensive plays in the game to only five for the Giants. (Eagles 10, Giants 7 with 13:28 left in the 2nd quarter)

October 22, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Daniel Jones-to-Golden Tate touchdown pulls Giants even

By Mark Maske

The Giants drew even on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to wide receiver Golden Tate, who made the catch over Eagles cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc around the 12-yard line and coasted into the end zone. It was a one-play touchdown drive by the Giants after an exchange of punts.

The Giants punted on a play on which the Eagles left the gunner on the left side of the Giants’ formation completely uncovered. No matter. They punted anyway, and pinned the Eagles deep. And it worked out fine for them. They sacked Carson Wentz on third down to force the Eagles to punt and then took possession at the Philadelphia 39-yard line. (Giants 7, Eagles 7 with 4:13 left in the 1st quarter)

October 22, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Eagles lead on Carson Wentz touchdown

By Mark Maske

The Eagles are off to a good start, scoring an opening-drive touchdown on a one-yard quarterback keeper by Carson Wentz. They converted on a fourth-and-one scramble by Wentz earlier in the drive before Wentz found tight end Richard Rodgers for an 18-yard completion to the 1-yard line, setting up the touchdown. The Eagles began the drive by getting the ball twice to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who totaled 22 yards with one run and one catch. Right tackle Lane Johnson, who has been in and out the lineup all season with ankle injury, started the game, left the field and then returned. Jalen Hurts got one snap at quarterback during the possession. (Eagles 7, Giants 0 with 8:45 left in the 1st quarter)

October 22, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Messy NFC East on a path toward the bottom

By Scott Allen and Neil Greenberg

The Dallas Cowboys made NFL history with their 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, becoming the first team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to lead its division through six weeks with a losing record.

Congrats?

The once-proud NFC East, the only division in which every member has won at least one Super Bowl, is an absolute mess. The league’s biggest dumpster fire will burn brightly before a national television audience Thursday night, when the 1-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles host the 1-5 New York Giants. Thanks to the division’s collective ineptitude, the winner of Thursday’s game will move into prime position for a playoff berth.

Here’s a primer on the worst division in football.

October 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
Link copied
link

What to watch for during Thursday night’s Giants-Eagles matchup

By Mark Maske

A national audience will be subjected to the woes of the NFC East when the Eagles and Giants meet in Philadelphia on “Thursday Night Football” carried by Fox, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

The Eagles, with a record of 1-4-1 entering the game, can move into a virtual tie with the first-place Dallas Cowboys, who are 2-4, with a win. The Giants, at 1-5 coming in, can get to within a half-game of the division lead with a victory.

Someone has to win the division. And yes, that someone will host a first-round playoff game, probably against a wild-card team with a superior record. That scenario undoubtedly would produce renewed calls by some for the NFL to change its playoff format and take away the right of a division winner to automatically host a postseason game. But that idea never has gotten very far with the team owners, who like the concept of rewarding a team that wins its division.

The Eagles are on a two-game losing streak, although they came within a failed two-point conversion of tying the Baltimore Ravens late in the fourth quarter Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz has come under plenty of scrutiny for his inconsistent play. He has eight touchdown passes, nine interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 71.3. But he’s had little help from his injury-ravaged supporting cast. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson and right tackle Lane Johnson are expected to return to the lineup Thursday, but wideout Alshon Jeffery, tight end Zach Ertz and running back Miles Sanders are out.

The Giants beat the Washington Football Team for their first win of the season Sunday, after Washington Coach Ron Rivera opted for a go-ahead two-point conversion try in the game’s final minute and the attempt failed. Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled, throwing for three touchdown passes, six interceptions and an NFC-worst passer rating of 71.0. He did rush for 74 yards Sunday to boost a running game hindered by the loss of tailback Saquon Barkley to a season-ending torn ACL.