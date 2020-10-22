“Of course, you don't think another quarterback is going to get hurt,” said Petty, who also played that position in high school. “You think our luck is already bad enough.”

Six days later, Caleb Rowe led Maryland’s offense in a narrow loss at Boston College. The team returned to College Park by dinnertime. Later that evening, Coach Randy Edsall called offensive coordinator Michael Locksley and asked whether he was seated before sharing the news. Rowe tore his ACL during the game’s final drive. The Terps had run out of quarterbacks.

The rash of injuries began in the preseason, with incumbent starter C.J. Brown tearing his ACL. Rowe eventually became the fourth lost quarterback. Locksley, hired before the 2012 season, scoured the roster for players with high school experience at that position. He landed on two freshmen: Petty and tight end Brian McMahon.

Petty remembers Locksley ending film sessions early to walk through plays outside. Locksley packed Petty’s wristbands with all the offensive plays, including notes printed in red, such as, “Read the defensive end to the right.” Petty and McMahon asked to change their jersey numbers, but Locksley had them stick with 31 and 87 — the absurdity of the situation on full display.

“We’d be in pregame warm-up, it was almost like the circus,” Locksley said. “People from the other team, coaches included, would always come watch us warm up — watch these quarterbacks warm up — to be like, ‘Man, this is really happening?’”

Those final four games of 2012, when a scout-team linebacker became the starting quarterback, encapsulate Maryland’s struggle of the last decade — the one the program hopes to soon amend. Since 2010, only one season featured the same quarterback starter in every game. Injuries and attrition have plagued the position, and the program will now add another player to this carousel of starters.

Either Taulia Tagovailoa or Lance LeGendre will take the first snaps when Maryland opens its 2020 campaign Saturday at Northwestern. Tagovailoa, a sophomore transfer from Alabama, has little experience at the college level, but he’s talented and carries a last name that indelibly links him to his brother, Tua, who had a record-setting career for the Crimson Tide. LeGendre, a redshirt freshman, played sparingly last season, but arrived at Maryland after a standout high school career. Both players have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining, introducing the possibility that maybe the next few years will bring something new to the Maryland quarterbacks group — consistency.

“When you have stability — a quarterback that’s been in your system, that knows the system, that’s familiar with the players on the field with him — those things help,” said Locksley, now the Terps’ head coach. “We haven’t had a franchise guy around here for a lot of years — and not because we didn’t have the talent in the room.

Most recent Maryland quarterbacks have cycled in and out of the program, often dealing with injuries during their time in College Park. Tyler DeSue arrived on campus in the spring of 2018, and during his freshman season, he shared a quarterbacks room with Kasim Hill (torn ACL in 2017 and 2018), Tyrrell Pigrome (torn ACL in 2017) and Max Bortenschlager (season-ending ankle injuries in 2018 and 2019). Those three players have since transferred.

“Everybody was always on edge,” said DeSue, who appeared in nine games as a reserve. “Any time any one of us did anything other than sit in the pocket or throw or hand the ball off, we were like, ‘Please don’t get hurt.’ … It was definitely something that was always in the back of our heads because it happened so often.”

Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson joined the group in 2019, healthy after breaking his fibula while playing for the Hokies. When asked a year ago about Maryland’s quarterback injury woes, Jackson joked that the team didn’t mention those issues in its recruiting materials. Jackson laughed and said he wasn’t superstitious. He ultimately missed two games with an ankle injury but avoided another serious setback. DeSue and LeGendre stayed relatively healthy. But late in the season, LeGendre dislocated his shoulder while playing as a reserve. DeSue medically retired this offseason and had surgery for nerve damage in his elbow.

During the last decade, Maryland has had 25 in-season starting quarterback changes. (For comparison, Penn State only had seven changes during the same span.) Of the 11 different Maryland starters, seven left the program prematurely. The injuries have varied — some nagging issues and others abrupt; ankles, elbows and particularly knees. Maryland quarterbacks have combined to tear their ACLs seven times in the last decade — Brown (2012), Perry Hills (2012), Rowe (2012 and 2014), Hill (2017 and 2018) and Pigrome (2017). That’s become the position’s defining characteristic.

“When I hear Maryland quarterback,” said Caleb Henderson, part of that position group in 2016 and 2017, “I think of people going down, tearing ACLs and linebackers are in playing quarterback.”

The former players don’t have much of an explanation for this trend. Some call it bad luck, and DeSue said, “We couldn't play cautious because we were worried about getting hurt or some type of curse that Maryland quarterbacks have.”

The Terps’ highlight this decade came in 2010, when redshirt freshman Danny O’Brien started the final 10 games and threw for 2,438 yards. He won ACC rookie of the year honors, and Maryland finished 9-4. But that offseason, Maryland fired Coach Ralph Friedgen, and the following year, the starting job bounced between O’Brien and Brown. O’Brien broke a bone in his arm late that season and then transferred.

In recent years, Brown is the closest the program has come to developing a multi-season, stable quarterback. Brown started 29 games, despite multiple injuries during his six-year Maryland career. Brown led Maryland to back-to-back bowl games, and he started every game in 2014, passing for 2,288 yards. No Maryland quarterback since has matched his success.

As a program, Maryland’s leading passer each year in the last decade has fallen short of the average across the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision. The gap is massive between the Terps’ quarterbacks and those of the nation’s best teams. Jackson, who opted out of the 2020 season, led Maryland last year with 1,274 passing yards. The four quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff each finished the season with more than 3,200 yards.

“Obviously injuries are freak things, especially ACLs,” said O’Brien, now the running backs coach for the BC Lions in the CFL. “But in general, it's hard to build and form an identity as an offense without having the same guy behind center the majority of the time.”

In recruiting, Locksley sells that as an opportunity. Quarterbacks committing to Maryland could step in to become the face of the program. A Maryland quarterback hasn’t been selected in the NFL draft since 1991. It’s a position packed with pressure, praise and criticism, swinging dramatically in any direction depending on the day. Locksley thinks both Tagovailoa and LeGendre have the skill set and mental fortitude to handle the role.

Locksley has spent much of his career working with quarterbacks. He says no quarterback-coaching job will ever seem tricky compared to the chaos of 2012. Each experience, whether that was coaching a linebacker-turned-quarterback or a Heisman Trophy finalist, improved his ability to teach. And the 2020 group, Locksley said, is the “most talented quarterback room, even though it’s small in terms of scholarship players, that we’ve had around here in a long time.”