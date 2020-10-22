In sending third- and fifth-round draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings for Ngakoue, a product of Friendship Collegiate Academy and the University of Maryland, General Manager Eric DeCosta found an ideal fit. He filled a round hole with a round peg. To illustrate why, go back to the Ravens’ Week 3 loss against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs informed the Ravens of what they lacked. Baltimore’s offensive lethargy earned the most scrutiny that Monday night, but the 34-20 thumping laid bare its defensive shortcoming against the one opponent it most needs to solve.

AD

AD

The Ravens hit Patrick Mahomes only four times and didn’t sack him once. They sent frequent blitzes at him and hurried him 12 times, but Mahomes used most of those occasions as opportunities to drift backward or rollout and find an open man. He completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and four touchdown passes.

The Ravens rely on a great secondary, to which they have diverted the majority of their defensive salary cap resources. They generate pass rush through defensive coordinator Don Martindale’s creative blitzes and skill at picking apart opponents’ protection patterns. The formula can be devastating. The Ravens are annually one of the NFL’s best defenses. Two weeks ago, five defensive backs sacked quarterback Joe Burrow in a near-shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the very best quarterbacks, especially Mahomes, can expose the Ravens because they know how to buy time or decipher Martindale’s array of blitzes. The Ravens had to manufacture a pass rush because, with apologies to Matthew Judon, they lacked an elite pass rusher.

AD

AD

In basketball terms, the Ravens were like a great ball-movement offense that had no one to lean on as the shot clock wound down. They needed a bucket-getter. Ngakoue is that bucket-getter.

Ngakoue can get home by himself, without help from scheme. He has 42.5 sacks in his four-plus seasons. He specializes in the kind of drive-killing, game-altering players modern defenses need to stop modern offenses — he has forced 16 fumbles.

Ngakoue may not make a major difference for the Ravens against lesser competition, but he will be crucial if they meet the Chiefs in January. The only way to slow Mahomes is to pressure him with four defenders — that’s the reason the 49ers contained him for a half in the Super Bowl, and exactly why the AFC contender Indianapolis Colts traded San Francisco for DeForest Buckner. Ngakoue will team with Calais Campbell, Ngakoue’s teammate in Jacksonville, in a formidable inside-outside pass rush tandem.

AD

AD

Under Martindale, the Ravens will surely bring blitzes and creative pass rushes. But against quarterbacks who can solve them, they no longer have to. It will be a major factor should the AFC come down to Baltimore and Kansas City. It may not tip the matchup in Baltimore’s favor, but it improves their chances.

Ngakoue’s addition underscores the high-end talent DeCosta has added to Baltimore’s defense. One year ago, almost to the day, the Ravens dealt a fifth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Marcus Peters. They shipped another fifth-rounder to the Jaguars for Campbell. They used their first-round pick this season on middle linebacker Patrick Queen, a leading candidate for defensive rookie of the year.

Their offense has not matched last year’s brilliance as they react to defenses’ adjustments and struggle to replace retired Marshal Yanda on the offensive line. But they remain one of the NFL’s best teams.

In announcing the trade on Thursday, DeCosta called Ngakoue “an exciting player and a dangerous pass-rusher who makes us better,” before adding: “Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.”