The teams will play Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

This will be the first time the game will not be held at a neutral site since 1943, when Army hosted. The game was last played at Navy in 1942.

“Every effort was made to create a safe and acceptable environment for the Brigade, the Corps and our public while meeting city and state requirements,” Navy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “However, medical conditions and protocols dictate the environment in which we live. Therefore, on to the safe haven of West Point on Dec. 12 and let it ring true that even in the most challenging of times, the spirit and intent of the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets still prevails.”

The academies said it is unlikely that the game will be open to fans other than the cadets and midshipmen.

“The health and welfare of the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen is the number one priority,” Lieutenant General Darryl A. Williams, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement. “Hosting the Army-Navy game on West Point will be the safest way for the cadets and midshipmen to cheer their teams to victory.”