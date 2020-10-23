Brandon Lowe homered twice and Joey Wendle drove in three runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays even the series with a 6-4 win in Game 2. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who used seven pitchers in the loss, will send Walker Buehler to the mound in Game 3.
Follow along for live updates.
Game 3 info
Time: 8:08 p.m. Eastern
Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.
TV: Fox
Starting pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) vs. Charlie Morton (Rays)
Series: The series is tied, 1-1
Today’s Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.