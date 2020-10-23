Brandon Lowe homered twice and Joey Wendle drove in three runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays even the series with a 6-4 win in Game 2. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who used seven pitchers in the loss, will send Walker Buehler to the mound in Game 3.

Follow along for live updates.

Game 3 info
  • Time: 8:08 p.m. Eastern
  • Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.
  • TV: Fox
  • Starting pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) vs. Charlie Morton (Rays)
  • Series: The series is tied, 1-1