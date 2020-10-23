Major League Baseball playoffs: What to read
The World Series is set. Here’s what you need to know.
World Series info and schedule | Scoreboard | The latest news
Game 3: live updates Game 2: Rays 6, Dodgers 4 Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3
The teams: The matchup of the World Series? The Rays’ wonder of a bullpen vs. the Dodgers’ patient hitters. | It’s clear why the Dodgers love Mookie Betts. It’s a mystery why he was traded. | The Rays’ Randy Arozarena is the breakout star of the MLB playoffs
Columns: Dodgers have talent, tradition and a fat payroll. Rays have ... one of those — and a chance. | A World Series of the weird offers a window into the fraught moment that has brought us here | The World Series has framed my life. After 44 straight, I’m sitting this one out. | Baseball fans’ biggest problem with Rob Manfred? He doesn’t appear to be one of them.
On the broadcasts: On-field interviews (and f-bombs) are now part of playoff baseball, and not everyone’s thrilled
From the regular season: What does baseball sound like during a pandemic? | Svrluga: Baseball has never been so lonelyShow More