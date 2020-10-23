After using seven pitchers, none of whom recorded more than six outs, as part of Manager Dave Roberts’ pitcher-by-committee approach to Game 2, the Dodgers will look for right-hander Walker Buehler to eat up as many inning as possible in Game 3. The 26-year-old was masterful in his last outing, scattering seven hits over six scoreless innings while striking out six in a win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.