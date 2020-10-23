The Los Angeles Dodgers sent Walker Buehler to the mound in Game 3 of the World Series, which is being held at Globe Life Field, where the roof was closed on Friday night. The Rays countered with right-hander Charlie Morton.

Follow along for live updates.

Game 3 info
  • Time: 8:08 p.m. Eastern
  • Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.
  • TV: Fox
  • Starting pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) vs. Charlie Morton (Rays)
  • Series: The series is tied, 1-1
October 23, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Walker Buehler is dealing, Dodgers take 1-0 lead into the third inning

By Scott Allen

After throwing 22 pitches and allowing a solo home run and infield single in the first inning, Charlie Morton retired the Dodgers in order on eight pitches in the second. Walker Buehler followed with his second consecutive perfect inning.

The Dodgers right-hander struck out Ji-Man Choi looking to start the inning before striking out Manuel Margot swinging on three straight fastballs and getting Joey Wendle to fly out to left.

October 23, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Walker Buehler strikes out two in smooth first inning

By Scott Allen

Staked to a 1-0 lead, Dodgers starter Walker Buehler worked a 1-2-3 first inning on only 11 pitches. Buehler struck out Brandon Lowe, who homered twice in Game 2, and Randy Arozarena to end the frame.

October 23, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Justin Turner gives the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the first inning with solo home run

By Scott Allen

Justin Turner gave the Dodgers the early lead with a two-out solo home run in the first inning off Charlie Morton, who had allowed one earned run in his three postseason starts this year combined.

Turner’s homer overshadowed a nice pick at first base by Tampa Bay’s Ji-Man Choi, who did the splits to come up with shortstop Willy Adames’s one-hopped throw to retire Mookie Betts for the first out of the game.

October 23, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
Link copied
link

The retractable roof at Globe Life Field will be closed for Game 3

By Scott Allen

With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s and a slight possibility of rain, the retractable roof at Globe Life Field will be closed for Game 3 after being open for Games 1 and 2. MLB said it consulted with medical advisers before making the decision and that the closed roof will “provide the best competitive environment for players and the most comfort for fans without jeopardizing their safety in any way.”

MLB is allowing 11,500 fans to attend each World Series game. Fans are required to wear masks except when eating or drinking, though enforcement of that rule, judging by the crowd shots on the TV broadcast, has been lax.

October 23, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
Link copied
link

What to watch for in Game 3 of the World Series

By Scott Allen

After using seven pitchers, none of whom recorded more than six outs, as part of Manager Dave Roberts’ pitcher-by-committee approach to Game 2, the Dodgers will look for right-hander Walker Buehler to eat up as many inning as possible in Game 3. The 26-year-old was masterful in his last outing, scattering seven hits over six scoreless innings while striking out six in a win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton, who didn’t allow a run in two starts totaling 10 ⅔ innings in the American League Championship Series. Morton has struck out 17 and walked only four batters this postseason. His control could be key against a patient Dodgers lineup that managed 10 walks against Rays starters Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell in Games 1 and 2.

Tampa Bay’s bats woke up in Game 2 behind two home runs from Brandon Lowe, though the Rays were only 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Los Angeles was 0-for-6 after going 5-for-14 in Game 1.