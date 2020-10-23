The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to a revised set of coronavirus protocols that went into effect last Saturday. Included in the 78-page document are strict rules on travel for visiting teams, which are prohibited from making separate lodging arrangements while traveling and are prohibited from visiting anyone outside of their travel parties.
Per ESPN’s report, Haskins did not have any contact with the friend for which he made the hotel reservation.
Haskins traveled with the team despite uncertainty that he would be well enough after missing Washington’s Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams at FedEx Field and multiple subsequent practices because of what the team called a stomach illness.
The relationship between Haskins and the team has been the subject of scrutiny over the past few weeks after he was benched in favor of Kyle Allen. A first-round draft pick in 2019, Haskins was named the No. 1 quarterback coming out of training camp and started the first four games before Coach Ron Rivera opted for Allen.
