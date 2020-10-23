“I didn’t feel like a true champion,” said Thompson, who never received a championship ring in 2014 because of an unknown error — and doesn’t really want one anyway. “We beat them in the playoffs, but we didn’t sweep them.”

Fridays without football means no rivalry games, those dates that are circled on the calendar when the schedule is released and, in some cases, remembered years later for reasons fond or frustrating. Gone is the buzz in schools and communities as big games with standing-room crowds approach at the “Black Hole” in Germantown or the “Cougar Dome” in Gaithersburg.

The D.C. area is filled with football feuds: Broad Run and Stone Ridge in Ashburn compete in the “Battle of the ’Burn,” which lights up Loudoun County. Then there’s Gonzaga, which has storied rivalries with fellow Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powers DeMatha and St. John’s.

In Montgomery County, Md., Quince Orchard and Northwest reign. Their regular season meetings, which typically occur in late October, often carry significant playoff implications.

“I feel like it’s the premier [rivalry] in our county,” Northwest Coach Mike Neubeiser said. “I’m a little biased, though.”

The programs know each other well — they’re separated by four miles and share a middle school, and many of their athletes played youth sports together. Kaden Prather, the Jaguars’ star wide receiver, said QO’s recent dominance in the matchup made it hard for him to talk with friends who attended the rival school when he arrived at Northwest.

The Cougars had won six straight against the Jaguars until Northwest got revenge in the state semifinals last November. Now the Cougars, in a fall without football, might be dwelling on that loss, which cost them an undefeated season and a chance to repeat as state champions.

Both sides have had significant talent over the years, creating a back-and-forth series for the better part of two decades. At stake is often a chance at a state championship and, perhaps more importantly, bragging rights.

“That’s what makes it awesome,” said Dave Mencarini, the Quince Orchard head coach from 2004 to 2014. “It’s a neighborhood rivalry, but it’s not like a successful team against a team that’s mediocre. I mean, you’re talking about two of the best teams in the state.”

Northwest football turned competitive quickly after the school opened in 1998. Between 1999 and 2004, the Jaguars won five of the first six matchups with Quince Orchard and capped the 2004 campaign with their first state championship. The Cougars caught up with a state title of their own in 2007 and two more title game appearances in 2011 and 2012, part of a stretch in which they beat Northwest seven straight times.

“Year-in, year-out, one or two of us, we’re always competing for a state championship,” Quince Orchard Coach John Kelley said. “When both teams are consistently winning, it just carries that much more weight.”

Quarterback Mark Pierce helped flip the fortunes back in Northwest’s direction by leading the Jaguars to a pair of wins over the Cougars in 2013. The key stats he still cites from his high school career: two state titles and four victories (three in the postseason) over Quince Orchard.

Other memories from the rivalry bring humor. Pierce admits he put on some weight ahead of his senior year, and as he warmed up at the Cougar Dome, he could hear jeers from Q.O.’s student section.

“They’re all chanting, ‘Eat a salad,’ because I had a little stomach on me,” Pierce said. “That’s the little funny stuff that I had to deal with, that our team had to deal with, but it only motivated us more.”

Pierce, who has since graduated from Towson and helps coach quarterbacks at Seneca Valley, was one of 40-some Northwest alumni to attend practice on Thanksgiving ahead of the Jaguars’ playoff matchup against Quince Orchard last year. They recounted their experiences and explained what the matchup meant — as if the team didn’t already know that intimately.

Toward the end of that practice, Neubeiser added one note to his usual Thursday reminders: make sure to soak in the atmosphere at the Cougar Dome. Look around the crowd, even for just a minute. “It’s really unique,” Neubeiser said, “and you’ll never experience anything like it the rest of your life.”

Prather, the Northwest wideout, took his coach’s advice. As he glanced about the stadium ahead of what might have been his final game against Quince Orchard, Prather allowed himself to be swept away for a moment.

The West Virginia commit will play in front of larger crowds in Morgantown, but for now, no crowd will make him feel that way, standing on the field between two sets of packed bleachers, playing for so much more than a state title game appearance.