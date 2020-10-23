Four days later, Coach Jay Hopson announced his resignation, even though he had compiled a 28-23 record and led Southern Miss to three bowl games. Scotty Walden, the Golden Eagles’ co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, took over as interim coach, and he’s led them to a 1-2 record with a win over North Texas on Oct. 3.
That was the last game Southern Miss has played, as games against Florida Atlantic and UTEP were postponed, the former because of coronavirus issues with its opponent and the latter because of Southern Miss’s own problems with the pandemic, issues it still is dealing with, apparently: After Walden tested positive for the coronavirus this week, the school announced that he would not travel to Saturday’s game against Liberty. Tim Billings will lead the team against the Flames.
As Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett noticed, this means Southern Miss will be led by an interim interim coach against the unbeaten Flames.
Billings went 25-42 in six seasons as head coach at Southeast Missouri State from 2000 to 2005, and he’ll be dealing with a team that hasn’t had a full component of players because of the virus. Before the UTEP game was postponed, Walden said the team was down to 44 or 45 scholarship players and also was missing members of the coaching and support staffs.
“We’ve had it so good for so long and it finally punched us in the mouth,” he said earlier this week, before his positive test was announced. “We’ll keep trusting our protocols and finding little ways to change things. That might involve a position group meeting going to a Zoom meeting.”