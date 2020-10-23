The USSF initially attempted to pair the Wales visit with a game in London against New Zealand or Australia at Craven Cottage, home to Premier League club Fulham. However, both of those countries scrapped plans to play two matches apiece in Britain because of the resurgence of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Spectators will not be permitted at the U.S.-Wales match in Swansea, which will kick off at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast domestically on Fox Sports 1 and UniMás.

The delegation will follow the UEFA Return to Play Protocol, which outlines medical and operational guidelines for activities during the health crisis. The U.S. players and staff, the USSF said, will “operate inside a controlled environment in a hotel near Cardiff,” the Welsh capital.

Players and staff members will undergo multiple tests for the coronavirus before traveling to Wales, then be tested upon arrival and at least every two days during camp, the USSF said. The team will not begin training until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed, the federation said.

Berhalter and his staff are scheduled to arrive from the United States on Nov. 6. European-based players will begin reporting Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, and camp is scheduled to start Nov. 9.

“First and foremost, we are looking forward to getting the group together after such a challenging year,” Berhalter said in a statement. “We appreciate all the work by the Football Association of Wales and here at U.S. Soccer to provide this opportunity to compete.”

A planned match between the teams in March was canceled because of the pandemic. The United States, ranked No. 22 by FIFA, also missed out on a friendly in the Netherlands in March, the Concacaf Nations League’s final stage in June and the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying this fall. The qualifiers are now scheduled to begin in September 2021.

The camp and match in Wales will allow Berhalter to invite young players employed by top-flight European clubs, including Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund). Others in the mix include Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Zack Steffen (Manchester City) and Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

Given travel complications and MLS scheduling conflicts, Berhalter is not expected to call domestic-based players unless a second friendly is finalized. Even in that case, he would probably allow playoff-bound players to remain with their clubs. The MLS regular season ends Nov. 8, with 18 of 26 teams advancing.

The United States has played once in 2020: a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, Calif. The squad was mostly MLS players because the match did not fall during an official FIFA window. The last time Berhalter was able to invite anyone he pleased was Nov. 15-19, 2019, for Concacaf Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba.

Wales, ranked No. 20, will use the friendly as a tuneup for UEFA Nations League matches against Ireland on Nov. 15 and Finland on Nov. 18.