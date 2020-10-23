“I could have sworn we walked in last week, all the chefs started sweating,” left guard Lecitus Smith said. “It was, ‘Oh my god, I thought I was about ready to get off.’ You got a bunch of 300-pounders, and pretty much everybody has an app to themselves, and Christian Darrisaw ordered extra rice and shrimp and steak.

AD

“You got guys ordering a lot of food.”

The 19th-ranked Hokies (3-1) are second nationally in rushing offense (312 yards per game) heading into Saturday’s game against Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2 ACC). They lead all Power Five teams in rushing, more than 50 yards per game ahead of the next closest school, and are the only offense in the top three that doesn’t predominantly run the option.

AD

Virginia Tech has surpassed 300 rushing yards in a game three times this season — the same number of 300-yard games it had over the previous nine years combined.

Herbert (5 feet 9, 212 pounds) is second overall and first among Power Five runners in total rushing yards (592) — 110 yards behind Texas-San Antonio’s Sincere McCormick, who’s played two more games. Herbert is third nationally in yards per carry (9.7) and leads the Power Five in that category as well.

AD

Virginia Tech’s robust rushing attack represents a significant departure for Coach Justin Fuente, whose background includes working with notable quarterbacks such as Andy Dalton as Texas Christian’s offensive coordinator and Paxton Lynch as the head coach at Memphis.

Fuente, in his fifth year at Virginia Tech, has overseen an offense that runs the ball close to 68 percent of the time. During his four seasons at Memphis, the Tigers ran the ball more than 60 percent of the time just once, during his first year in 2012 (63.4 percent).

AD

“I don’t know that we saw that it would look like that,” Fuente said of the Hokies’ run-heavy offense. “No spring practice and a discombobulated fall camp probably even added to our uncertainty of what it was going to look like in terms of running the ball or throwing the ball.

AD

“Just trying to create some depth was our biggest concern so we could make it from week to week. It was almost what it was going to look like took a back seat to how can we pull this off if we’re down people. How can we move people around or create some artificial depth so we can participate in a game.”

The happy accident just happened to be an ideal fit given Virginia Tech’s instability at quarterback.

Hendon Hooker, named the starter during training camp, missed the first two games with an undisclosed ailment unrelated to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Braxton Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon, started the first three games, and third-string Quincy Patterson II has played as well.

AD

AD

Hooker came off the bench during the third game, a loss to then-No. 5 North Carolina, 56-45, sparking a comeback that got the Hokies within five points in the fourth quarter after they trailed 42-17.

“It’s going to be a week-to-week thing based on what we’re seeing, how we’re able to get our guys the ball, what our matchups are and so on and so forth,” Fuente said of the run-pass breakdown. “I do know that if you can run the ball, it’s a lot easier to throw it.”

Behind the heaviest offensive line in the ACC, Herbert, who spent his first four years at Kansas, is making an early case to be included in the Heisman Trophy discussion. He most recently ran for 143 yards in last weekend’s 40-14 win against Boston College, becoming the first Virginia Tech player since 2011 (David Wilson) to gain 100 yards in four consecutive games.

AD

AD

Hooker led the way with 164 yards on 18 carries, marking the first time the Hokies have had a quarterback and running back each gain 100 yards in a game since 2010, when Tyrod Taylor and Darren Evans did so against North Carolina State.

Virginia Tech’s 350 rushing yards were the most for the Hokies in a game this season.